Kichcha Sudeepa Excited To Begin Shooting For 'Phantom', Shares Intriguing Video

Actor Kichcha Sudeepa is extremely excited to resume work and has kick-started the shooting for his next film Phantom. The actor recently gave a sneak peek of his character in the film on social media. The actor while captioning the post also expressed his happiness of putting on makeup and going back on the sets after a long hiatus which he compared with a long holiday.

Sudeepa shared a video of the first look and specified that the clip was not the teaser of the film. The short video looked no less than a teaser of his character. In the video, Sudeepa was in a boat with a little girl in the middle of a forest in the dark, with just a tiki torch helping all to understand what is going to happen next. While captioning the post, the Dabangg 3 actor who will be seen playing the role of Vikranth Rona in the film, mentioned that putting on makeup on the first day was an awesome feeling for him. The actor confessed that he resuming work felt like he was on an elaborate holiday away from his passion “cinema.”

Sudeep had even shared images from him resuming Phantom shooting in Hyderabad on his Instagram stories. The entire cast and the team were spotted wearing a mask to protect themselves from the COVID-19 pandemic. Every single precautionary measure was adopted by the production to keep the team safe.

Kichcha Sudeep's upcoming film Phantom is the first Kannada movie that has begun filming post-lockdown. Manjunath Gowda, the producer of the film, in an interview with a media outlet, delved into details about how this would go. He started by saying that the decision to start filming was taken unanimously by the actors, crew, production team, and everyone involved after the government had given green light to continue filming. He also mentioned that the entire crew will be in institutional quarantine for seven days, from June 21, which will help prevent the spread of the virus.

Manjunath Gowda talked about how they are strictly adhering to every rule laid down by the government during the filming. They have doctors and 2 nurses on the set with a minimal amount of required crew for the shoot on specific days. Everyone who does small jobs like make-up, lights, adjustments, and more are sent back as soon as their work gets done.

