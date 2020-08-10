Remember When Kartik Aaryan Said He'd Type Keywords Like 'Actor Needed' On Facebook?

Back in 2019, Kartik Aaryan opened up about his struggles and also gave insights into how his early life was before he bagged his first film. In an interaction with Humans Of Bombay, Kartik said that he realised he wanted to become an actor after he watched Baazigar in 9th grade. However, he was unsure of his parents' reaction.

When Kartik said he would type keywords like 'Actor Needed'

Kartik Aaryan said that he was born in the small town of Gwalior and that his parents were in the medical field. He also added that he was going to do engineering. Unsure of his parents' reaction, the Pati Patni Aur Woh actor decided to study till 12th in Gwalior and then pursue his further studies in Mumbai.

Also Read | Dharmendra Deol, Kartik Aaryan share 'Friendship anthem' wishing their fans

Furthermore, in the interaction, Kartik Aaryan said, "Luckily I got into a college in Navi Mumbai. I stayed in a hostel and searched for auditions. I had no contacts, so I'd type keywords like, 'Actor Needed' on Facebook." He would also travel for six hours, 3-4 times a week for auditions, Kartik added. "At times, I'd be rejected from outside the studio because I didn’t 'look the part'. But I still had hope," he said.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan shares a goofy picture, expresses a desire to make his hairstyle look patent

Kartik also revealed that he did not have the funds to get a portfolio made for himself. "I had limited finances. I couldn’t even afford a portfolio- I'd crop my face out of group photos to send to agents! All the while I'd skip college to give auditions and my parents didn’t know about any of this," he said. Kartik talked about his two and a half years of struggle and exclaimed that his life changed after Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.

Also Read | Kartik Aaryan suggests Oscar should start 'Best Caption Category' as fans hail him on IG

He also talked about a 'surreal' moment in his life and said that when he was invited to his school as a guest in Gwalior, the chief guest and kids were chanting his name. "I'm grateful for where I am and I know I have a long way to go. Sometimes all of it still feels unbelievable from this point on, the possibilities just seem endless and my dreams, are just waiting to come true," said the Pyaar Ka Punchnama actor.

Kartik Aaryan's Instagram post

Kartik Aaryan's movies

Kartik Aaryan's debut in Bollywood was with his role in the film Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. Ever since then, the actor has done a slew of movies in his illustrative career. He was last seen in Love Aaj Kal, alongside Sara Ali Khan. He has films like Dostana 2, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 in the pipeline.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone's 'Fan Art Friday' Poster Sees Her In Ravishing Red Saree, See Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.