Kiran Rathore Speaks About Wearing A Bikini For The First Time In A Song For A Film

Kiran Rathore is one of the most loved celebrities from the South Film Industry. Besides being an actor, she is also an influential social media personality. Due to the lockdown since the past months, the actor shared many pictures and videos of herself from the past. This was an absolute delight for fans as they got to know her better through the posts. Recently, Kiran Rathore shared a post from one of her famous songs in which she wears a bikini.

Kiran Rathore speaks about wearing a bikini for the first time for a film

Also Read | Rakul Preet Singh Reveals Her Mom's Reaction When She Had To Wear A Bikini; Read Here

The song was from the film Winner, which became a huge hit among the people. In a long and detailed caption, Kiran Rathore penned down her process and her emotions when she was asked to do the bikini scene. The actor posted a snippet of herself from the movie with her bikini costume.

She wrote in the caption that this was her first and possibly last attempt of trying a bikini shot. She then added that it took the makers of Winner took 6 months to convince her to wear the bikini costume as it was important for the shot according to them.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor Khan's Bikini Pictures Will Remind Fans Of Sun, Sand And Beaches

Kiran Rathore agreed that she had several questions when she was asked to wear a two-piece. The actor revealed that she mainly had doubts regarding her weight at the time of the shooting. The actor added that she had no apprehensions or issue wearing a particular costume, but she was worried about her weight not being suitable enough for the costume. However, when the song finally came out along with the film, she was delighted to see a positive response among the audience. She added that the song and film both became a hit and thus she was happy with it.

Also Read | Kim Kardashian's Most Unconventional Bikini Looks From Her Instagram; Check It Out

Kiran Rathore also addressed the fact that some of her fans were disappointed with this shot and she was aware of that. She added that one needs to adapt and therefore all is well what ends well. Kiran Rathore, in conclusion, wrote that maybe she will be doing such a shot once again with a more perfect summer body.

Fans showered Kiran Rathore with positive messages and even praised her for the guts she showed for the shot. The film Winner was released in 2003 and was a huge hit at the box office. Reportedly, the film became one of the biggest hits for the south film industry in 2003.

Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan Has Cracked The Instagram Formula, Says, 'no Need To Get Into The Bikini'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.