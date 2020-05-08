Rakul Preet Singh Reveals Her Mom's Reaction When She Had To Wear A Bikini; Read Here

Actor Rakul Preet Singh has impressed her fans with her fantastic work in movies. But most people might not be aware of the fact that Bollywood diva also took part in the Miss India Beauty Pageant. Rakul Preet Singh was a part of the 2011 pageant and she stood fifth in the completion.

The actor recently spoke to a media publication, sharing her experience about being a part of the pageant and how her mother always pushed her to give her best shot.

Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Or Rakul Preet Singh: Who Rocked Formal Jumpsuit Better?

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh Shares Her Yoga Journey With A Throwback Pic Performing An Inversion

In an interview with a media publication, Rakul Preet Singh revealed that she kept telling her mother that the participants need to wear a bikini for Miss India pageant. The actor mentioned that she told her mother that she was not prepared for it. However, Rakul's mother was confident. She said that she will help her prepare for it and wearing a bikini was no big deal.

Further, Rakul Preet Singh added that a lot of kids do not get their parents' support but her mom and dad were always more comfortable than Rakul herself with the idea of her wearing a bikini. The actor further revealed that when she went for bikini shopping with her mom and dad for Miss India, her dad kept suggesting vibrant coloured bikinis.

Here is a look at the time when Rakul Preet Singh sported the bikini look

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh was last seen in the film Shimla Mirchi alongside Rajkummar Rao in the lead role. The film was directed by Ramesh Sippy and released on January 3, 2020. Up next, Rakul Preet Singh will be next seen in the action-thriller film Attack. The film features John Abraham, Rakul Preet Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez in the pivotal roles. The film Attack is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and is jointly produced byJayantilal Gada, John Abraham and Ajay Kapoor.

On the other hand, Rakul Preet Singh will also bee seen in the Tamil film Indian 2. The action thriller film is directed by S. Shankar and also features Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal in the pivotal roles.

Also Read: Rakul Preet Singh Says Rice Is Not Fattening, Shares A 'plate Full Of Happiness'

Also Read: Priyanka Chopra Vs Rakul Preet Singh: Who Wore The Baby Pink Pantsuit Better?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.