Tollywood Actor Kosuri Venu Gopal Passes Away Due To Coronavirus In Hyderabad

Telugu actor Kosuri Venu Gopal passed away on Wednesday, September 23 due to coronavirus. According to a report published on the Indian Express, Kosuri Venu Gopal passed away at a private hospital in Hyderabad. The actor reportedly was on life support for the past 23 days and breathed his last due to deteriorating health condition. Kosuri Venu Gopal was last seen in Mohan Krishna Indraganti's Ami Thumi (2017).

(Source: Venu Gopal Kosuri Facebook)

Also Read | Malaika Arora Shares Her Thoughts On COVID-19 And December 2020 Through A Meme, See Here

Miss you Kosuri Venu Gopal sir, says internet

Following the news of Kosuri Venu Gopal's death, many fans of the actor took to social media to offer condolences. "You will always be remembered Venugopal sir. Thank you for such a memorable experience," wrote a social media user. Kosuri Venu Gopal was a noted comedian and hailed from Narsapur of West Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh.

you will be always remember Venugopal sir.... thank you for such a memorable experience #RestInPeace #KosuriVenugopal pic.twitter.com/2X1jqX5FpE — Mahabub Bhasha (@Actor_Bhasha) September 24, 2020

I express my greatest condolences at the news of his sudden death. May he rest in peace.#KosuriVenugopal garu passed away due to #Covid pic.twitter.com/0rgVXA78x8 — ChandooMondeti (@chandoo_mondeti) September 23, 2020

Also Read | MoS Railways Suresh Angadi Passes Away Due To COVID-19; PM Modi & Others Pay Tributes

Very sad news indeed for Telugu movie industry, especially there is a à°¶à°¾à°ªà°‚ (curse) on comedians. Senior Actor Shri #KosuriVenugopal was one of very natural, lively actors who involve in any character just like late Shri Jayaprakash Reddy. Om Shanti. https://t.co/FLgXwzkUAo — Truth Speaks #VaccineInjury #SIDS (@TruthSpeaksTS) September 24, 2020

My deepest condolences to his families and friends. #KosuriVenugopal — K Phanindra Kumar (@kphanik28) September 24, 2020

Sr. Telugu Actor #KosuriVenugopal garu passed away due to #Covid



May his Soul Rest in Peace ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/Rd57FMMWDa — Pulagam Chinnarayana (@PulagamOfficial) September 24, 2020

Also Read | AP CM Seeks Rs 17,060 Cr 'dues' From Centre, Continued Support To Deal With COVID-19 Pandemic

Also Read | Actor Vijayakanth Tests COVID-19 Positive; Admitted To Private Hospital In Chennai: Report

Kosuri Venu Gopal rose to fame with SS Rajamouli's Maryada Ramanna (2010). The movie, starring Suneel and Saloni Aswani in the lead, has Kosuri essaying the role of Baireddy, a character with a great sense of humour. The success of Maryada Ramanna made Kosuri Venu Gopal a popular face in the Telugu film industry.

In a decade long acting career, Kosuri Venu Gopal has been a part of movies like Gabbar Singh (2012), Daruvu (2012), among others. Kosuri Venu Gopal was last seen in Mohan Krishna Indraganti's Ami Thumi (2017). The movie, starring Adivi Sesh, Eesha Rebba, and Vennela Kishore in the lead, has Kosuri essaying the role of Vennela's father. Kosuri Venu Gopal's comic timing was appreciated by the critics and audiences alike.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.