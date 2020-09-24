Actor Vijayakanth Tests COVID-19 Positive; Admitted To Private Hospital In Chennai: Report

Actor-politician Vijayakanth has reportedly been tested COVID-19 positive and has been admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for treatment. According to Cinema Express' latest report, Vijayakanth is admitted to MIOT Hospital, Ramapuram, Chennai for further treatment. He got infected during one of his party's (DMDK) recent event, reported United News of India's report. The 68-year-old actor who is also the founding member of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) has reportedly been keeping unwell for the past few weeks.

Also Read | Coronavirus Cases Soar As Israel Prepares Tighter Measures

Get well soon Captain Vijayakanth, says internet

Fans of Vijayakanth took to social media to wish for good health. "DMDK Leader Captain #Vijayakanth Tested Positive for Covid-19 Virus..He is admitted in MIOT Hospital,Chennai. My Prayers For a Speedy Recovery..#CaptainVijayakanth will definitely fight back and he will be Alright..Get well Soon Sir," (sic) tweeted a social media user. Check out the tweets here:

DMDK Leader Captain #Vijayakanth Tested Positive for Covid-19 Virus..He is admitted in MIOT Hospital,Chennai. My Prayers For a Speedy Recovery..#CaptainVijayakanth will definitely fight back and he will be Alright..Get well Soon Sir..👍👍 pic.twitter.com/KvI9QGQdKO — P Barathkumar (@This_is_Barath) September 23, 2020

It's shocking to hear that D.M.D.K party leader & Actor "Captain" @vijayakanth tested positive for COVID. Who admitted in private hospital in Chennai City. My prayers for speedy recovery... #vijayakanth #DMDK #CaptainVijayakanth pic.twitter.com/dChYokHPDo — Mohamud Roff (@MohamudRoff) September 23, 2020

Also Read | UK PM Boris Johnson Says 'difficult Days Ahead' As Coronavirus Cases Surge

prayers. Good man.... Hope you recover sir. #CaptainVijayakanth — murali (@muralwrites) September 24, 2020

Also Read | Coronavirus Death Toll In US Surpasses 200,000, Highest In The World

Vijayakanth made his acting debut in the 70s with the Tamil film, Inikkum Ilamai. The movie, starring Betha Sudhakar and Radikaa Sarathkumar in the lead, has Vijayakanth playing a small role. The film failed at the box office, however, the industry noticed Vijayakanth's talent.

In an acting career spanning more than three decades, Vijayakanth has been a part of several commercial hits. He was last seen in Sagaptham. The movie has Vijayakanth in a cameo appearance. Interestingly, the movie was Vijayakanth's last film. He is presently concentrating on his political career.

Also Read | US Coronavirus Adviser Says 'herd Immunity Is Not Trump Policy'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.