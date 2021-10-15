'Kotigobba 3': Fans Throng To Theatres To Watch Kichcha Sudeep's Action Thriller

Just a day after Kichcha Sudeep-starrer Kotigobba 3 could not make it to the theatres due to some issues with the makers, the fans of the film are excited to watch the film on Friday, October 15. The film was set to release theatrically on October 14, but due to some alleged financial issues between the producers and the financiers, the film could not be screened on the given date. Hence, the release was pushed ahead by a day.

A fan who came to the cinema hall excitedly earlier was told that the movie would only release the next day. Some of them waited with hopes to catch the next show, while some resorted to vandalism as scenes of stone-pelting and damaging of one of the theatres' gates were reported. Now with the release, the frenzied ones have reached the theatre well before the time to catch a glimpse of their favourite star on screen after a long time.

Cinemagoers throng to the theatres to watch Kotigobba 3 post delay in release

Scores of the fans went to social media while sharing a glimpse of the house full show. One of the Twitter users shared a video showing a long queue of cinemagoers outside the theatre. The visuals were from Kanakapura where Kichcha Sudeep fans had thronged to watch the first-day first show. Another user called it an ‘entertainer’ and wrote, “Awesome show of Sathya n Shiva! Paisa vasool entertainment!! 4/5 Rating, will b the biggest hit of 2021.” A third netizen shared a video from inside the theatre where people can hear viewers blowing whistles and shouting Kichcha’s name as soon as the movie name flaunts on the screen. “Watching #Kotigobba3,” the user wrote. Another echoed similar sentiments and shared a video from outside the theatre where he informed Kichcha Sudeep fans were standing in the queue since morning to watch the first show. “Mandya Millionaires Sudeep Anna's fans' fair,” he wrote.

#Kotigobba3



Awesome show of Sathya n Shiva!

Paisa vasool entertainment!!



4/5 Rating,will b the biggest hit of 2021 — HD Valder (@HD_Valder) October 15, 2021

Earlier, according to some media reports, it is being said that the chaos was due to Babu failing to make the payments to the distributors. Later, Sudeep issued a statement that there was 'delay due to certain issues. He apologised to fans for the 'negligence'. The actor asked fans not to 'behave badly' at the theatres.' The Sandalwood star hoped for a 'little patience'. He also promised that such 'chaotic scenes' won't happen with his releases in the future.

