'Krishna And His Leela' Movie Review: A Modern Take On Relationships That Is Palpable

While watching Kshanam fame Ravikanth Perepu's recently released film, one wonders how much love is too much love? Three heroines, one hero, and a love triangle that is stretched till the climax, Krishna and His Leela explores the adversity of a man, who falls in love with two women at the same time. Mostly predictable, Krishna And His Leela is fun and engaging in parts.

Set in Bangalore and some portions in Vizag, Krishna And His Leela narrates the tale of Krishna played by Siddu Jonnalagadda, an indecisive, confused man, who does not believe in polygamy but ends up dating two women at the same time. He meets them in college, befriends them, and falls in love with both of them as the movie progresses. The role of Krishna's love interest is essayed by Shraddha Srinath (Sathya), and Shalini Vadnikatti (Radha).

Just like the mythological tale of Lord Krishna, here too Krishna played by Siddu Jonnalagadda is innocent and charming, one whom no one can hate. So are his love interests- Sathya and Radha. Shraddha Srinath as Sathya probably has a meatier role than the other female leads. Sathya is intimidating, conscious, and decisive. She knows what she wants. She is an ex-IT professional who is finding joy and happiness in the Green city- Bangalore. She is independent and enjoys her own space and company more. Shraddha Srinath as Sathya is effervescent and charming in every frame. Krishna And His Leela's Sathya seems like an extension to Srinath's real life.

Meanwhile, Shalini Vadnikatti and Seerat Kapoor's characters are poorly written with little to no scope for performance. All through the film, they act as a second fiddle to Siddu Jonnalagadda's character. Among Shalini and Seerat, the former has better scenes and a slightly better role. Senior actors like Jhansi and Sampath Raj make an appearance as Siddu Jonnalagadda's parents.

Technical specs of Krishna and His Leela

Director Ravikanth Perepu has reunited with his Kshanam team for Krishna And His Leela. Sricharan Pakala, who also worked with Perepu in his debut has composed the music for the Siddu Jonnalagadda starrer. Meanwhile, reports have it that Shaneil Deo shot a portion of the movie, and the remaining parts were shot by Saiprakash. Inspired by real-life incidents and rumours, the script of Krishna And His Leela is written by Ravikanth with inputs from lead star Siddu Jonnalagadda. Interestingly, the makers have given Jonnalagadda the writing and editing credits.

With 122 minutes runtime, Krishna And His Leela is a light-hearted, feel-good romance film, where the complexity of modern relationships are on display. Krishna And His Leela is produced by Rana Daggubati, Suresh Babu, and Sanjay Reddy under their respective production banners. The Siddu Jonnalagadda and Shraddha Srinath starrer premiered on June 25, 2020, on Netflix.

