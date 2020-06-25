'Krishna And His Leela' Premiers On Netflix: The Complex Love Story Releases Unannounced

It was just yesterday when Rana Daggubati introduced the character Krishna’s ‘Babe’ from Krishna And His Leela. Now, the movie has already premiered on Netflix. The makers of Krishna And His Leela have released the movie without any prior announcement. Krishna And His Leela has now become the first of its kind Tollywood film to have an unannounced release.

Krishna And His Leela on Netflix

Krishna And His Leela feature Siddu Jonnalagadda as the main protagonist who is essaying the role of Krishna. The romantic flick also sees Shraddha Srinath, Shalini Vadnikatti, and Seerta Kapoor as his leading ladies. The unique style of promotion of the movies generated humungous buzz on social media which garnered anticipation about the same. Now the unannounced release of the film has made audiences watch the film.

Krishna And His Leela is presented by the Bahubali fame actor Rana Daggubati. Jointly produced by Suresh Productions, Sanjay Reddy, and Viacom18 pictures, Krishna And His Leela reveal a modern and complex love story. It is the second directorial venture of RaviKanth Perepu who has also jointly written the film in collaboration with Siddu. The film was promoted with the tagline “Based on True Rumours”. The character introduction of the movie has successfully made audiences watch the complicated love story of Krishna. Cinematographed by Shaneil Deo, the music of the film is composed by Sricharan Pakala.

ALSO READ| 'Krishna And His Leela' Teaser: Rana Daggubati Introduces Krishna's First Love; Watch

Since Monday Rana Daggubati is introducing the characters of the movies. The first look teaser of the film introduced Shradhha Srinath’s character. She is essaying the role of Krishna’s first love in the film. Ever since the teasers are released it has been making the right noise on the internet. The second clip features Shalini Vadnikatti enacting the role of Radha, who is the other half of Krishna in the film. The last teaser that released yesterday revealed Seerat Kapoor’s character Krishna’s ‘babe’ aka Ruksaar.

So far, Krishna And His Leela have received a positive reception from netizens. While few are calling it “super entertaining and super engaging” others went on to say that it a “good romantic-comedy”. Have a look at how netizens are reacting:

#KrishnaAndHisLeela movie OnNetflix in short - Enjoyable Timepass RomCom 👌👍 pic.twitter.com/uDd2K4WayF — Telugu Sarcasm😎😉😂 (@TeluguSarcasm) June 25, 2020

ALSO READ| Rana Daggubati Reveals Krishna's 'Babe' In New 'Krishna And His Leela' Teaser; Watch

ALSO READ| 'Krishna And His Leela' Releases On Netflix, Fans 'enjoyed Every Second Of The Film'

#KrishnaAndHisLeela : Finally, we have a direct Telugu OTT release which is very engaging and super entertaining. Stream it. — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) June 25, 2020

ALSO READ| 'Krishna And His Leela' BTS Video Unveiled By Shraddha Srinath Ahead Of Its OTT Release

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.