'Krishna And His Leela' BTS Video Unveiled By Shraddha Srinath Ahead Of Its OTT Release

On Wednesday, actor Shraddha Srinath shared a BTS video from her upcoming film Krishna And His Leela online. In the video, Shraddha Srinath is riding a bike. Sharing the BTS video, Shraddha Srinath wrote: "It was June 2017 and we were shooting at Nandi Hills. It was an overcast day and the roads were wet. @raviperepu casually comes up to me and asks me if I know how to ride a bike and my answer was straight. “No”, I said to him “but I’ll figure it out”."(sic)

However, Shraddha Srinath's first bike ride turned into a nightmare after it skid, and she fell on the road. Though she did not get hurt, but the bike got scratches. Sharing the whole shooting experience in the social media post, Shraddha Srinath revealed that she had a great time shooting the sequence. Lastly, Shraddha asked, "Why are royal Enfields so heavy dude."(sic)

Check out the post:

Shraddha Srinath starrer Krishna And His Leela to release on Netflix

Krishna And His Leela stars Shraddha Srinath, Siddu Jonnalagadda, Seerat Kapoor, and Shalini Vadnikatti in the lead. The movie is directed by Ravikanth Perepu and produced by Suresh Babu, Rana Daggubati, and Sanjay Reddy under their respective production banners. The trailer of Krishna And His Leela was released on Wednesday by the makers, amping up the expectations.

The Shraddha Srinath starrer premiered on Netflix on June 25, 2020. Krishna And His Leela is one of the first movies from Suresh Babu's production house to release online. The movie's music is composed by Sricharan Pakala.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha Srinath has a slew of movies at different stages of production. She will be next seen in Dhilip Kumar's Maara. The movie, starring Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath in the lead, reunites the popular on-screen pair after Vikram Vedha (2015). The forthcoming movie's shooting is currently stalled due to pandemic. Besides the upcomer, Shraddha also has Vishal's Chakra in her kitty.

