Rana Daggubati Reveals Krishna's 'Babe' In New 'Krishna And His Leela' Teaser; Watch

Rana Daggubatti's Krishna And His Leela has successfully managed to garner a humungous buzz on social media. The actor is taking to Instagram, to introduce the characters of the movie. After introducing, the Radha of the romantic movie, Rana Daggubati now introduces a new character – Krishna’s ‘babe’.

Latest Krishna And His Leela teaser

The latest teaser of Krishna And His Leela introduces the character essayed by Seerat Kapoor in the film. Seerat Kapoor will portray the role of Krishna’s ‘babe’ namely Ruksaar. Ruksaar is a bold girl who is single and very particular her decisions. Siddu Jonnalagadda is playing the role of the main protagonist in the film Krishna And His Leela. The romantic movie stars Shraddha Srinath, Seerat Kapoor, and Shalini Vadnikatti as her leading ladies.

As soon as Rana Daggubati began to share the teasers of the movie, it began to strike the right chord with the viewers by making the right noise on the internet. The first look teaser of the movie introduces Shraddha Srinath’s character. The actor is essaying the role of Krishna’s first love in the film. The clip was unveiled on Monday by Rana Daggubati. Check it out here.

The second clip that was released yesterday features that Shalini Vadnikatti enacting the role of Radha, who is the other half of Krishna. The love triangle movie has created anticipation about the film Krishna And His Leela. The unique style of introducing characters of the film has now made viewers very eager to know who will be eventually chosen by Krishna. The complex love story is highly anticipated by the audiences.

Krishna And His Leela is presented by the Bahubali fame actor Rana Daggubati. The film is jointly produced Suresh Productions, Sanjay Reddy and Viacom18 pictures. Krishna And His Leela is the second directorial venture of Ravikanth Perepu after Kshanam. The script of this Rana Daggubati film is jointly written by Ravikanth and Siddu.

Cinematographed by Shaneil Deo, the music of the film is composed by Sricharan Pakala. According to media reports, the movie will have an OTT release. However, the official release date has not been confirmed by the makers yet. The film comes with the tagline “Based on True Rumours.”

