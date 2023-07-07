Krithi Shetty Breaks Silence On Being Harassed By Film Star's Son

Actress Krithi Shetty found herself in the spotlight as rumours circulated about her being harassed by a prominent film star's son. However, the Custody actress has now come forward to present her side of the story. Taking to her official Twitter handle, she posted a message which served as her official statement.

3 thing you need to know

Krithi Shetty started her acting career with a brief role in the film Super 30.

She is currently busy filming Ajayante Randam Moshanam.

With roots in Mangalore, the actress was born and brought up in Mumbai.

Was Krithi Shetty really harassed?

In response to the ongoing rumors, Krithi Shetty decided to address the matter on her Twitter account. She expressed her initial intention to ignore the baseless rumors, but as they continued to escalate, she felt compelled to speak up. In her post, the Shyam Singha Roy actress implored netizens not to indulge in spreading false information and creating stories. Take a look at her tweet below:

(A screengrab from Krithi Shetty's tweet | Image: Krithi Shetty/Twitter)

The rumors falsely claimed that Krithi Shetty had shared her experiences of being followed by the film star's son, who allegedly made frequent calls and attempted to accompany her wherever she went.

Krithi Shetty will soon be collaborating with Tovino Thomas

On the professional front, Krithi Shetty will next be seen in the movie Ajayante Randam Moshanam, directed by Jithin Laal. The film stars Tovino Thomas in triple roles alongside Aishwarya Rajesh and Surabhi Lakshmi. Produced by Dr. Zacharia Thomas under the banner UGM, the release date is yet to be announced, but it is expected to hit theaters later this year.

(Krithi Shetty shared this photo with Tovino Thomas | Image: Krithi Shetty/Instagram)

Additionally, the actress has an exciting Pan-India project titled Genie in her lineup. The film, directed by Arjunan Jr., features Jayam Ravi in the lead role, along with Kalyani Priyadarshan and Wamiqa Gabbi. Production has commenced, and the film is anticipated to be released next year.