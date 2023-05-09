Kriti Sanon Calls Adipurush Co-star Prabhas 'simple As Prabhu Ram'

The trailer of Adipurush starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon was released by the makers on May 9 in Mumbai. During the launch event, the actress heaped praise on her co-star Prabhas, calling him "simple as Prabhu Ram". lt happened when the South star thanked director Om Raut for giving him the opportunity to portray Lord Ram on screen. He said, “We did this film with a lot of love and respect, hope you like it. Thank you, love you."

On hearing this, Kriti added, "He’s as simple as Prabhu Ram I’d say. He’s so simple from the heart.” The Adipurush stars made heads turn with their stylish appearances at the launch event. It happen in Mumbai today (May 9).

More about the Adipurush trailer launch event

Kriti, who is essaying the role of Janaki in the film, looked pretty in a white saree with a golden border. Prabhas, on the other hand, opted for a blue co-ord set. The event took place in Mumbai, but Saif Ali Khan, who plays the role of Lankesh, was missing.

About the Adipurush trailer

In its over a 3-minute-long trailer, Adipurush trailer narrates the story of lord Ram-Janaki and the epic battle between good and evil. Netizens were quick to notice the "improved VFX" and the new look of Saif Ali Khan. For the unversed, there was criticism on social media after Adipurush teaser was launched. The makers were trolled online for "poor VFX" and Saif's look in the teaser. However, the trailer is being appreciated online.



More about Adipurush

The mythological drama is backed by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series. The movie, which also stars Sunny Singh and Devdatta Nage in pivotal roles, will release on June 16 in the theatres. However, before that, that film will be screened at Tribeca Film Festival on June 13. The film will reportedly release in over 4300 screens across the globe. It will release in two regional languages - Hindi and Telugu.