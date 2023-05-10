Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon was recently at the trailer launch of Adipurush in Mumbai. The May 9 trailer release saw many fans react positively to the ensemble cast as well as the stunning visuals. Prabhas, who will be playing the role of Lord Ram in the film, was also present at the Mumbai trailer release. A clip of Kriti Sanon is currently going viral on social media.

In the viral clip, the actress walked on the carpet while she is surrounded by people. However, as she found no empty seats, she went on to sit on the ground. While everyone surrounding her offered her the seat, she reassured people that it is not a big deal. Check out the clip below:



The trailer of Adipurush

The Adipurush trailer gives a glimpse into the high-budget adaptation of the Sanskrit epic Ramayana. Prabhas is seen playing the role of Lord Ram, whose voice has been dubbed by Sharad Kelkar in Hindi. Kriti Sanon will be seen playing the role of Sita. While Sunny Singh is seen playing the role of Lakshman, actor Devdatta Nage appears as Lord Hanuman. Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan will also play the role of the menacing villain Ravan.

The film has been created with a massive budget of Rs. 500 crores. Its trailer has set the Internet ablaze. While the trailer which was released back in 2022 received mixed reactions from the audience as it features VFX that was criticised for being bad in quality, the new trailer provides a massive quality boost over its predecessor.

Adipurush is slated to release on June 16. However, it will receive a screening at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 13. The film is reportedly slated to release over 4300 screens and will receive a release in two regional languages, namely Hindi and Telugu.

