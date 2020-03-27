Mammootty, Mohanlal, Manju Warrier And Other Celeb-inspired Posters To 'break-the-chain'

With the increasing number of COVID-19 affected cases across the world and India, extra precautionary measures have been undertaken by the government. Recently, Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja launched an interesting program titled 'Break the chain', which focuses and encourages people to practice good personal hygiene like washing hands and thereby breaking the chain of the disease. The role celebs have been playing in this campaign is huge and many Malayalam celebs including Mammootty, Mohanlal, Manju Warrier, and many others have extended their support to the cause. Here's how:

Celebrity-inspired ' break the chain posters’ that are unmissable

Mammootty

Superstar Mammootty's 'break the chain' poster message focuses on the need for social distancing. The poster is inspired by Mammootty's iconic dialogue from the flick titled The King. The initial iconic dialogue reads ''Sense venam, sensibility venam, sensibility venam'' which is changed to ''Sense venam, Sensibility venam, social distancing venam''.

Mohanlal

Mohanlal's campaign poster emphasizes people to avoid coming in contact with other people by simply staying at home. The campaign poster also urges people to continue following Janta Curfew. Inspired from Mohanlal's film titled Spadikam, the campaign poster reads: ''Apo engana veettil irikuvalle?''

Manju Warrier

Manju Warrier's campaign poster messages urge people to immediately contact a helpline number that is provided by the health ministry in case one spot any symptom related to COVID -19. This is inspired by her iconic dialogue from the film Aaram Thampuran. The iconic dialogue, ''Allaannu thonnan maashkku bhagavathiye munpu kandu parichayam onnumillalo? “Uvvo?'', is changed into, ''Allann parayan Mashkk corona munpu vannu parichayamonnumillallo''.

Vinay Forrt

Vinay Forrt, who essayed the role of Vimal sir in Premam, has found his own way to urge 'break the chain' champaign amongst the people. The poster modifies the dialogue ''Java simple aanu'' from the movie Premam. The campaign message reads ''Prathirodham simple aanu''. The poster message urges people to maintain good hygiene like washing hands with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds or incorporating the use of hand sanitizers.

