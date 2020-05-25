Dulquer Salmaan Releases New Poster Of 'Kurup', Calls It 'a Little Surprise For Eid!'

Dulquer Salmaan on Sunday released another poster from his upcoming movie, Kurup. The Kurup poster that was unveiled on Eid was Dulquer's gift to his admirers on the festive. Sharing the poster, Dulquer Salmaan wrote: "Here’s a little surprise for Eid! Another poster from our most ambitious “Kurup”! In an ideal world today the film would have released in theatres all over. But guess we will have to make do with a poster release!" (sic)

'Kurup' poster:

Kurup poster was unveiled with the caption, "The story unfolds "India's longest wanted Fugitive"." (sic) Dulquer Salmaan's get-up as real-life character Sukumaran Kurup and the intricacies of Kurup poster was praised by several celebrities. From Sophie Choudary to Rana Daggubati, everyone took to the comments section of the post to share their views. Here's what they had to say about Kurup's poster.

Kurup, starring Dulquer Salmaan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Shine Tom Chacko, and Indrajith Sukumaran in the lead, is reported to be based on Kerala's notorious criminal Sukumaran Kurup. The Srinath Rajendran directorial has been in the production for more a year and has reportedly been shot in places like Gujarat and Dubai. Kurup is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan led Wayfarer Films and M-star Entertainment. Kurup was expected to hit the marquee on Eid however due to the pandemic the movie's release was delayed.

Dulquer Salmaan was last seen in Anoop Sathyan's debut directorial Varane Avasyamund. The movie, starring Shobana, Suresh Gopi, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Dulquer Salmaan in the lead, narrates the trials and tribulations of a mother and daughter. The movie released pre-lockdown was declared a hit and reportedly earned about 17 crores at the domestic circuit and a total of 31 crores at the box office.

On the work front, Dulquer Salmaan will be next seen in Hey Sinamika. The upcomer will mark the directorial debut of popular choreographer Brinda. The movie that stars Dulquer Salmaan, Aditi Rao Hydari, and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, interestingly got its title from Dulquer Salmaan's Tamil movie OK Kanmani's song- Aye Sinamika. The forthcoming movie is currently in pre-production and will soon go on floors. The upcomer is produced by Jio Studios in association with Global One.

