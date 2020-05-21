Mammootty & Dulquer Salmaan Move Into New House; Picture Surfaces On Social Media

Dulquer Salmaan, father Mammootty and family have reportedly moved to their new house in Kochi. The family is said to have thrown a small get together party before the lockdown happened. However, lately, a picture of the aerial view of the house has surfaced online.

The picture was shared by a few of the fan clubs of the actor. Ever since then, it has created a buzz amongst fans who have been left intrigued to know more about the actor’s house. Check out the picture of Dulquer’s house that has been doing the rounds on the internet lately.

Pictures of Dulquer's new house

According to reports from media portals, the new house of the actors is located in Kadavanthra, Kochi. Till now, Dulquer Salmaan has not shared any official picture of the house. However, he did share glimpses of his kitchen and his living room in his previous posts.

From the aerial view of the house, one can see a number of cars parked outside the bungalow. The house has several solar panels on the terrace. The bungalow abounds in greenery as can be seen in the balcony and terrace of the house.

According to a media portal, the interiors of the house have been done by Amaal Sufiya, wife of Dulquer Salmaan. She is an architect and interior designer by profession. As per reports, the house has minimalistic and modern interiors. Here are glimpses of interiors of Dulquer’s house as shared by him.

On the work front

On the work front, Mammootty was last seen in Shylock opposite Rajkiran and Meena. Mammootty has several other projects lined up his way. Those include One, which is a political thriller film directed by Santhosh Vishwanath. Other than this, Mammootty will be seen in films like The Priest, Bilal and Kottayam Kunjachan 2.

On the other hand, Dulquer Slaman was last seen in Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal and Varane Avashyamund. The actor has several projects lined up his way. According to a leading media portal, Dulquer will be seen next in Kurup, which is a Malayalam language film directed by Srinath Rajendran. The actor will also be seen in Hey Sinamika and Vaan.

