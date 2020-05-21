Dulquer Salmaan & Father Mammootty's Combined Net Worth Is Mammoth; Read Details

Dulquer Salmaan, was born to Sulfath and ace actor-producer Muhammad Kutty Paniparambil Ismail, known by his popular name, Mammootty. Dulquer made his acting debut with the 2012 action drama, Second Show, for which he received the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan's father, Mammootty has reportedly appeared in over 350 films, in his stellar career spanning 40 years. While the father-son duo is known to be venturing their respective careers, here's a look at Dulquer Salmaan's net worth and Mammootty's net worth in 2020.

Dulquer Salmaan's net worth in 2020

Dulquer Salmaan, who is only eight years old in the industry, has carved a niche for himself, as he manages to receive a thumbs up from the audience and critics alike for his amazing acting skills. Dulquer, prominently known to portray versatile characters on-screen, is touted to be one of the highest-paid stars in the industry.

As per reports, Dulquer Salmaan's net worth is estimated to be somewhere around Rs 34.5015 crores. ($4.5 million). Dulquer Salmaan's net worth is also apprehensive of his brand endorsements, and the actor has also bagged more than 25 laurels in his marvellous career.

Mammootty's net worth in 2020

Mammootty, a renowned legendary Malayalam actor, is also a lawyer by profession. Mammootty ventured into acting with the movie, Anubhavangal Paalichakal, which released in 1971. Ever since then, he has done a slew fo remarkable movies and has gone on to become a big name in the filming fraternity. Several reports state Mammootty's net worth is somewhere around Rs 306.68 crores. (₹40 million)

A part of Mammootty's net worth is a reflection of his chairman post to Malayalam Communications, which runs Malayalam television channels Kairali TV, People TV and WE TV. Mammootty is also a goodwill ambassador of the Akshaya project, which is the first district-wide e-literacy project of India.

Mammootty's net worth was reported to be mammoth right from the time when he experienced a rocket rise in his career with his breakthrough performance in the flick, New Delhi, 1987. The movie's success was such, that the superstar reportedly won- three National Awards, seven State Film Awards and thirteen Filmfare Awards.

Dulquer Salmaan & Mammootty's combined net worth

While Dulquer Salmaan's net worth is Rs 34.5015 crores, father Mammootty's net worth is Rs 306.68 crores, as per reports. Overall, the father-son duo, Dulquer and Mammootty's combined net worth is estimated to be a staggering amount of Rs 341.1815 crores.

Moreover, in 1998, the Government of India honoured Mammootty with its fourth-highest civilian, 'Padma Shri' Award for his contribution to the Indian film industry.

As per current updates, the Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal actor and father Mammootty are hitting the headlines, as the family has reportedly moved to their new house in Kochi. There were reports that the family had also arranged a small party before the lockdown was initiated. However, lately, a picture of the aerial view of their house has surfaced online.

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

