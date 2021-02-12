Last Updated:

'Kutty Story' Review: Netizens Shower Love On The Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Anthology Film

'Kutty Story' reviews by the moviegoers who caught the anthology film on the day of its theatrical release have begun pouring in on Twitter. Read on.

Ganesh Raheja
Kutty Story

Kutty Story review by moviegoers, members of the South Indian entertainment fraternity, and fellow industry mates alike who caught the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer on its theatrical release date have begun pouring in on Twitter. In the various tweets that can be found below, one can see that while sharing their mini-Kutty Story review, the netizens are sharing their two cents on the various aspects of Vijay Sethupathi's latest cinematic outing, such as Kutty Story's cast, the music of the film and Kutty Story's plot, amongst others. Some Twitter users, on the other hand, instead of dwelling on topics such as performances by each and every member of Kutty Story's cast and Kutty Story's plot, can be seen discussing more technical aspects of the feature presentation. Some of those Twitter reviews can be found below.

Kutty Story Twitter review:

 

 

 

 

 

About Kutty Story:

Kutty Story is touted to be an anthology feature presentation that falls in the romance and drama genre. The anthology film series is comprised of four short films directed by the likes of Vijay, Gautham Menon, Nalan Kumarasamy, and Venkat Prabhu. In addition to Vijay Sethupathi, the anthology film sees the likes of Amala Paul, Megha Akash, Aditi Balan, Varun and Sakshi Agarwal in central and pivotal roles. It is said that the makers of Kutty Story had decided to release the film on an OTT platform of repute at first, but then their decision went in the favour of a theatrical release instead.

