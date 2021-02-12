'Kutty Story' Review: Netizens Shower Love On The Vijay Sethupathi Starrer Anthology Film

Kutty Story review by moviegoers, members of the South Indian entertainment fraternity, and fellow industry mates alike who caught the Vijay Sethupathi-starrer on its theatrical release date have begun pouring in on Twitter. In the various tweets that can be found below, one can see that while sharing their mini-Kutty Story review, the netizens are sharing their two cents on the various aspects of Vijay Sethupathi's latest cinematic outing, such as Kutty Story's cast, the music of the film and Kutty Story's plot, amongst others. Some Twitter users, on the other hand, instead of dwelling on topics such as performances by each and every member of Kutty Story's cast and Kutty Story's plot, can be seen discussing more technical aspects of the feature presentation. Some of those Twitter reviews can be found below.

Kutty Story Twitter review:

Vijay Sethupathi-Aditi Balan is the lead combination we didn't know we wanted. Totally loved them in #KuttyStory. — Sudhir Srinivasan (@sudhirsrinivasn) February 12, 2021

😉🙌. Of course its my favorite part of #KuttyStory pic.twitter.com/Hf7h1go1fx — Rathna kumar (@MrRathna) February 12, 2021

Was shocked seeing the quality of the animation portions in @vp_offl's episode of #KuttyStory



Need more info on how this got done.



We are one step away from having our very own full length animation film that could match the international standards. — S Abishek Raaja (@cinemapayyan) February 11, 2021

My father is a big fan of his dance from the beginning....



But the #KuttyStory steps is his personal fav, he learned the whole step today n do it...n my mom is like what is going on😂😂😂#Master pic.twitter.com/L7MQJfdTfz — A.N.U👀 (@IamBongAnu) February 7, 2021

Glad #NalanKumarasamy is back...



Double glad that he reunited with #VijaySethupathi for #kuttyStory



Triple glad that he cast #AditiBalan in the film.



Avlo azhagu. Avlo avlo azhagu... Rendu perume... pic.twitter.com/bXZtoQFiSQ — Avinash Ramachandran (@TheHatmanTweets) February 5, 2021

Saw #KuttyStory #Nalan ‘Episode - Starring @VijaySethuOffl @AditiBalan One Of the Best Short Story, I had came across till date , what an acting from Performance Monster @VijaySethuOffl Paaaaaah 🤩 Dir Nalan n Team has Carried out the Mood So well.. Epic..Must watch😍 ♥️❤️😚 pic.twitter.com/hXSIK762TS — K Sathish (@sathishoffl) February 11, 2021

My order of liking after watching #KuttyStory.



Venkat Prabhu

Nalan

Vijay

GVM



Amidst the performances, @AditiBalan is the best followed by @akash_megha.



Can't wait to get my hands on the title track now! — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) February 12, 2021

#KuttyStory : Dir #GVM 's episode is more conversational.. About romance and platonic friendship.. @Amala_ams adds freshness to the story.. 👌



Dir #Vijay 's episode is an unconventional love story.. @akash_megha stands apart.. — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 11, 2021

.@vp_offl segment is about two gamers falling in love. Quite liked the scene that was screened here. #KuttyStory — Haricharan Pudipeddi (@pudiharicharan) February 5, 2021

About Kutty Story:

Kutty Story is touted to be an anthology feature presentation that falls in the romance and drama genre. The anthology film series is comprised of four short films directed by the likes of Vijay, Gautham Menon, Nalan Kumarasamy, and Venkat Prabhu. In addition to Vijay Sethupathi, the anthology film sees the likes of Amala Paul, Megha Akash, Aditi Balan, Varun and Sakshi Agarwal in central and pivotal roles. It is said that the makers of Kutty Story had decided to release the film on an OTT platform of repute at first, but then their decision went in the favour of a theatrical release instead.

