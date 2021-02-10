Samantha Akkineni Expresses Her Joy Over Working With Nayanthara And Vijay Sethupathi

Samantha Akkineni recently took to her Instagram account to post a picture from her upcoming film Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The actor seemed very excited as she shared the picture mentioning she was very excited to work with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. She further shared what could be the first look of the film through the poster. Samantha Akkineni wrote a long and heartfelt caption mentioning how happy she was to have worked with her co-stars in the film and thus shared her joy with the fans online.

Samantha Akkineni delighted to have worked with Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi

Taking to Instagram, Samantha Akkineni posted the poster of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal and began her caption by writing that she has always wanted to work with Nayanthara. She called the actor fierce and went on to praise Nayanthara’s impeccable acting skills. Further on, Samantha Akkineni also wrote a word of appreciation for actor Vijay Sethupathi and called him “mighty”. She further continued with the caption by saying that she cannot express how happy she is to have worked with the two superstars who were the co-actors in the film. She said that she had an absolute ball working with both of them for Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. She then provided a much-needed update on the film by revealing that she is midway through the shoot of the film. Samantha Akkineni then wrote that she can safely say that the movie is going to be a riot.

She ended her caption by thanking Vignesh Shivan, the director of the film. The same poster was shared by Vignesh as well who was equally all praise for Samantha Akkineni. He called her awesome and said that he looks forward to all the amazing moments. The poster of Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal featured Samantha Akkineni and Nayanthara standing on the other side of a gate. The woman in the poster cannot be seen fully however they do make an appearance on the poster for Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Fans seemed excited by this sneak peek of their characters and praised Samantha for sharing the poster. The fans also expressed how eager and excited they are to watch the film as soon as it comes out.

