Vijay Sethupathi Unveils New Teaser For Movie, Fans Shower 'Makkal Selvan' With Love

Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi, who predominantly works in Tamil cinema, recently shared a teaser from his upcoming film. Vijay Sethupathi has appeared in more than 50 films in the course of his career. Vijay began his career by playing minor roles in films like M. Kumaran Son of Mahalakshmi, Pudhupettai and more. He got his first lead role in in the film Thenmerku Paruvakaatru directed by Seenu Ramasamy.

Vijay Sethupathi released a teaser for one of his upcoming films called Kutty Story. The Pizza actor shared a post on his Twitter handle yesterday with the link to the new teaser. In the post, Sethupathi wrote, "Fantastic experience worked with Director Nalankumaraswamy sir" and also tagged a bunch of other cast & crew members with the teaser. Take a look at the post below.

Kutty Story video; fans react

As Vijay Sethupathi shared the teaser on Twitter, many fans reacted to both, the post and the teaser. Some fans simply responded to the actor tweeting back things like "waiting for it" with reference to the film. While others responded with excitement writing "Thalaivaa" and calling the Sindhubaadh actor handsome. Take a look at some of the fan reactions from Twitter below.

While fans on Twitter showed love for the actor, fans on YouTube were also excited with the release of the trailer. Many fans responded calling the actor "Makkal Selvan" affectionately. One fan even wrote, referring to Vijay, "He can make the audience swoon, wait, sing, empathize and feel every second he is on", while others simply showed their excitement and anticipation. Take a look at some of the reactions on YouTube for the Kutty Story video below.

Kutty Story cast and other details

Kutty Story is a romance drama anthology film, consisting of four short film segments each directed by a different director, namely Gautham Menon, Vijay, Venkat Prabhu and Nalan Kumarasamy. The Kutty Story cast is an ensemble of actors including Vijay Sethupathi, Amala Paul, Megha Akash, Aditi Balan, Varun and Sakshi Agarwal. In order to schedule for a release on December 2020, the makers of the film discussed with leading OTT platforms to distribute the film, however, the film is now scheduled for a theatrical release on Feb 12, 2021.

While Vijay Sethupathi is a part of the Kutty Story cast, he has a total of 12 movies lined up, 8 of which are set to release this year. His upcoming projects include Telugu film Uppena, Malayalam film 19(1)(a) and Tamil films Tughlaq Durbar & Kadaisi Vivasayi - all of which have completed filming and are in the post-production phase. Sethupathi's other films scheduled for 2021 include Tamil films Maamanithan, Laabam, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir & Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. Sethupathi will also star in a Hindi Film named "Mumbaikar", however, the film doesn't have a release date yet and not much else is known about it.

