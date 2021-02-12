'Uppena' Movie Review: Netizens Applaud Vijay Sethupathi's Telugu Film

Tollywood film Uppena released to positive responses on Friday, February 12. The Uppena cast includes Panja Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty in lead roles. It also stars Tamil star Vijay Sethupathi in a negative role. This is Vijay Sethupathi's second negative role after Master that released last month in January. The Uppena plot is simple, with an interesting twist at the end. The audience took to Twitter to share their views about the recently released film.

Here's what the netizens have to say about Uppena review:

#Uppena is a HIT movie. It has some flaws but you can enjoy most of the movie.



Congrats to team #Uppena

Rating ⭐️⭐️⭐️/5 — Tollywood Studio (@StudioTollywood) February 12, 2021

He reached a point in his career where he can pull off an entire cinema playing an antagonist role🔥

Take a massive bow @VijaySethuOffl for a spellbounding performance in #Uppena pic.twitter.com/33VfTcCM0z — RAW The Media (@rawthemedia) February 12, 2021

Dsp music & rr, visuals & Vijay sethupathy are the main highlights of the film. Both vaishnav and kriti did a great job as debutantes. Story is a bit predictable though climax is too good. Easily one time watchable for music & visuals.. #Uppena https://t.co/xR79wU9UNg — Kittu (@wackad0odle) February 12, 2021

Despite the leads being newcomers, the audience has loved their performances and chemistry. The music of the movie composed by Devi Sri Prasad has largely been appreciated. Take a look at some of the responses of the netizens to the film's music below.

#KrithiShetty | #Uppena @IamKrithiShetty gets a superb role in her debut. It sure leaves an impact in romantic portions. There’s a whole ‘crucial’ block dedicated to her, which requires her to perform at the optimum. She has done a fair job.



Review👉 https://t.co/RznahvPc1l pic.twitter.com/Sc0Qg1VRrC — MIRCHI9 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@Mirchi9) February 12, 2021

About the Uppena plot

Uppena is a Telugu language romantic drama movie. The plot of Uppena is based around casteism and honour killing. It features an inter-caste love story between the leads. It also dives into the lives of the fishermen in Andhra Pradesh. The simple yet engaging plot of the movie has struck a chord with the fans. The movie was initially set to release on April 2, 2020, but was later pushed due to coronavirus pandemic and finally released on Friday, February 12, 2021.

The Uppena cast

The Uppena cast consists of Panja Vaishnav Tej and Krithi Shetty. They play the role of Aasi and Bebemma, respectively. Buchi Babu Sana makes his debut as a director with Uppena. It also features Vijay Sethupathi who is playing the antagonist of the tale. The movie is produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film production house known for backing movies like Rangasthalam, AAA, Janatha Garage, etc.

Ahead of the release of the film, lead actor Krithi Shetty took to Twitter and shared a tweet about the film by stating, "Feeling really emotional" followed by a heart emoji.

As for Panja Vaishnav Tej, he is the nephew of Megastar Chiranjeevi and brother of actor Sai Dharma Tej. He appeared a child actor in Shankar Dada MBBS.

