'Lai Bhaari' Cast: Know More About The Cast Of Nishkant Kamat's Marathi Film

Lai Bhaari is a Marathi action drama directed by the late Nishikant Kamat. The film was the highest-grossing Marathi film of the year 2014. While Riteish Deshmukh made his Marathi debut with it, Salman Khan and Genelia D'Souza also have cameo appearances.

The plot revolves around a childless woman, Sumitra Devi who is finally blessed with a baby soon after she prays to Lord Vitthal. She names him Pratap. However, 25 years he is killed by his cousin, Sangram who is after his property. But by a twist of fate, it is revealed that Pratap had a twin called Mauli whom Sumitra gave back to Lord Vitthal. He now comes to avenge the death of his brother.

Lai Bhaari cast

Riteish Deshmukh as Pratap and Mauli

Riteish Deshmukh is a Bollywood actor who made his debut with Tujhe Meri Kasam. Since then he has acted in several Bollywood movies like Housefull franchise, Dus, Ek Villain, Marjaavaan, Masti, Dhamaal, Heyy Baby, Baaghi 3, Tere Naal Love Ho Gaya and more. In Lai Bhaari he plays a double of Pratap and Mauli.

Also Read: Sharad Kelkar Celebrates 6 Years Of 'Lai Bhaari', Calls It 'shinning Example Of Teamwork'

Sharad Kelker as Sangram

He is a Bollywood actor who also acted in Marathi movies and television. He made his debut with television show Aakrosh. In Lai Bhaari he plays the role of, Sangram the evil paternal cousin who kills Pratap for his property.

Radhika Apte as Kavita

She is a critically acclaimed Indian cinema actor who made her debut with the Bengali movie Antaheen. Since then she has starred in Lust Stories, Raat Akeli Hai, Padman, Phobia, Andhadhun, Shor in the City, Wedding Guest and many more. In Lai Bhaari she plays the role of Javita, Mauli's love interest.

Also Read: Nishikant Kamat Passes Away, Celebs Mourn 'Drishyam' Director's Death

Aditi Sudhir Pohankar as Nandini

She is an Indian film actor who has worked in Bollywood, Marathi and Tamil movies. Her debut movie is Love Sex Aur Dhokha. In Lai Bhaari she plays the role of Pratap's love interest, Nandini.

Tanvi Azmi as Sumitra Devi

Image credit: lalneeta Instagram

She is a critically acclaimed Indian film actor. She has worked in many movies like Bajirao Mastani, Guest iin London, Thappad, Bobby Jasoos, Dar, Aarakshan, Delhi-6 and more. In Lai Bhaari she plays the role of Sumitra Devi, the mother of Pratap and Mauli.

Also Read: Today’s News: Nishikant Kamat’s Demise, 'Sadak 2' Trailer Third Most Disliked Video & More

Also Read: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Mourns Director Nishikant Kamat's Demise, Terms It A 'huge Loss'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.