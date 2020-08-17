Today’s News: Nishikant Kamat’s Demise, 'Sadak 2' Trailer Third Most Disliked Video & More

Today was an eventful day in the Bollywood industry. Here is an entertainment recap of August 17, 2020. Some of the news pieces include Nishikant Kamat’s sad demise and Sadak 2 becoming the third most disliked video in the world.

Filmmaker Nishikanth Kamat passes away:

Filmmaker Nishikanth Kamat has passed away. Nishikanth was 50 years old. He was admitted to the hospital since he complained of fever and excessive fatigue. Further, he was also suffering from Chronic Liver Cirrhosis Disease for the past two years.

'Sadak 2' Trailer Becomes The Third Most Disliked Video on YouTube:

Sadak 2 trailer released on August 11. This film will star Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt and Aditya Roy Kapur in the lead roles. Within a span of 4 days, this trailer has become the 3rd most disliked video of the world. Further, it has also become the most disliked video in India.

Priyanka Chopra applauds Dhoni, says he is ‘the greatest the world has ever seen’:

M.S Dhoni recently announced his retirement from cricket. While several have been upset about MS Dhoni's retirement, several have even taken to social media to remember the legendary cricketer. Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra was no exception and shared a photograph of the cricketer she captioned the post as, “World Cup 2011 winning six. What an amazing legacy. Thank you Mahindra Singh Dhoni, one of the greatest the world has ever seen. #DhoniRetires”.

You can check out Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram story here:

Source: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Veteran actor Dharmendra shares hilarious video on Sholay’s 45-year Anniversary:

As of today, the Bollywood classic Sholay is celebrating its 45-year anniversary. On this occasion, Dharmendra took to Instagram to share a video from the film. The video features Sholay's cast i.e. Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. The two appear to be having a conversation about the latter’s wedding. Dharmendra captioned the post as, “God's great blessings”. You can check out the Instagram post here:

SSR’s case updates: Close friend Kushal Zaveri says 'Sushant Was Not Depressed':

In a recent interview with Republic TV, Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend, Kushal Zaveri said that ‘Sushant was not depressed’. He also said that he was planning to work with Sushant on a project. Zaveri further revealed a statement made by the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput during the end of May. Sushant reportedly told Zaveri that he was ‘amazing’ and ‘in full energy’.

Promo Image Source: Alia Bhatt's Instagram & Randeep Hooda's twitter

