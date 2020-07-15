Sharad Kelkar Celebrates 6 Years Of 'Lai Bhaari', Calls It 'shinning Example Of Teamwork'

Actor Sharad Kelkar made his Marathi debut with the hit movie Lai Bhaari alongside Riteish Deshmukh. Recently, the action drama film has completed 6 years. On the occasion, Sharad Kelkar expressed his love for the movie with a heartfelt post that he shared on Instagram. Have a look at it here:

Sharad Kelkar celebrated 6 years of Lai Bhaari

Taking to Instagram, Sharad Kelkar shared a poster of the film, which features him and Riteish in an intense avatar. Reminiscing about his Lai Bhaari memories, Sharad wrote that it is a shining example of great teamwork in making a movie successful. He also adds that he loved every minute that spent on the sets of the film.

Not only that, but according to him everything about the movie is ‘Lai Bhaari’ meaning “very great”. Along with it, Sharad Kelkar congratulated everyone who was associated with this hit masterpiece.

ALSO READ| Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2: Sharad Kelkar To Play The New Mr Bajaj?

About the movie Lai Bhaari

Released on July 11, 2014, Lai Bhaari, the action-drama movie was helmed by Nishikant Kamat. The plot of the movie follows the life of Sumitra who travels to Pandharpur, a holy to find a ray of hope. But a crooked guy Sangram kills her husband and son to take over their business. The movie features Riteish Deshmukh essaying the role of Mauli, the main protagonist. Whereas Sharad Kelkar essayed the role of an angry young man and the main villain.

ALSO READ| Five Years Of 'Baahubali': Sharad Kelkar, Who Played Crucial Role, Is Proud Of Iconic Film

What is next in store for Sharad Kelkar?

Sharad Kelkar was last seen in Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. He will next feature in Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb. The movie is a remake of the Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana. Along with Akshay, the movie also features Kiara Advani in the lead role. The comedy-horror will see Sharad essaying the role of Laxmmi in the film.

ALSO READ| Unseen Pic Of The Day: When 'Baahubali' Prabhas & His Hindi Voice Sharad Kelkar Met

Amid the on-going coronavirus pandemic, the makers of the movie have decided to give an OTT release to the film. It will soon stream worldwide on Disney+Hotstar. After Laxmmi Bomb, Sharad will also feature in Bhuj: The Pride of India as military officer Raghuvir Raina.

ALSO READ| Riteish Deshmukh's 'Lai Bhaari' Was Debut Film Of This B-town Superstar In Marathi Films

(Promo Image Source: Sharad Kelkar & Riteish Deshmkh Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.