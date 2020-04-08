Lakshmi Manchu Gives Hilarious Reply To A Fan Who Asked Her For Netflix Password

Lakshmi Manchu on April 7 shared a dream she had the previous night on her Twitter handle. Replying to her social media post, a Twitter user asked for her Netflix account's password. He wrote: "Akka #Netflix account share chey Akka." (Please share the Netflix account password, ma'am)

Meanwhile, Lakshmi Manchu replied to the Twitter user with a hilarious reply. She wrote: "Are u for real? Ne bank details pampu thammudu. Online shopping chesukunta." (Are you for real? Send your bank account details. I will happily shop online)

Are u for real? Ne bank details pampu thammudu. Online shopping chesukunta. https://t.co/edWnLKkYx3 — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) April 7, 2020

It so happened that Lakshmi Manchu saw a dream, which she shared with Twitterverse on April 7, 2020. She talked about a dream, where she could only see tigers everywhere. An anxious and worried Lakshmi wrote: "Argh! Woke up with bad dreams.. tigers everywhere! Wait I feel asleep watching Tiger King on #Netflix. If u haven’t then put that on your watch list. This world is made of all sorts of people and I’m only now learning about such. Stay safe, stay indoor.. we do this together." (sic) Minutes later the anonymous Twitter user asked for Lakshmi Machu's Netflix password. To which the actor had a hilarious reply.

Meanwhile, on home-quarantine, the W/O Ram actor has been providing a peek into her daily lives to her followers. From exercising to making a breakfast smoothie, Lakshmi Manchu misses no chance to interact with her fans. Here's what Lakshmi Manchu is up to during lockdown.

