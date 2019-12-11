Lakshmi Manchu’s Recent Post Will Make You Hit The Gym Right Away

Actor, TV host, producer, and brand ambassador for various charitable events, Telugu actor Lakshmi Manchu have a fabulous figure which she maintains diligently. One of the most talented actors of Telugu industry is known for the movies like Lakshmi Bomb, W/O Ram, Chandamama Kathalu, Kaatrin Mozhi, etc. Apart from her movies, she is also known for her fitness and diet. Currently, the actor is breaking the internet with her sizzling pictures of her work out sessions on social media.

Take a look at Lakshmi Manchu’s awe-inspiring pictures

Lakshmi shared a picture on Instagram in which she is seen nailing a split in the same outfit. The picture has before and after images from both in December 2014 and 2019. The picture talks about her transformation in these five years. The actor mentioned that a lot has changed and she has learned to listen to her body. Lakshmi further also revealed her fitness mantra.

Lakshmi believes that a person must take care of one’s body. This is why celebrity fitness, fitness secrets are the much-taken note of by the public. In her interview, she once said that she took up yoga 12 years ago and since then, she has benefitted extensively from it.

The actor knows how to stay fit and take care of herself. She regularly goes in for intensity workout which does include kick-boxing. Sometimes she also does yoga sessions with her daughter. Looking at her pictures, we can see the actor can do a full split and pull off shape twisting yoga asanas.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was seen in Radha Mohan directorial Kaatrin Mozhi with Jyothika and Vidharth in the year 2018. Apart from this, she was also the part of dance-based reality show Aata Junior as a judge with Sundaram Master and Nataraj Master. Moreover, the actor recently hosted the latest season of Memu Saitham.

