Aakash Chopra Has 'genuine Question' For Netflix Over Money Heist Season 5

Netflix webseries Money Heist aka La Casa De Papel is one of the most popular shows on the OTT platform right now. It is currently trending at No.1 on Netflix. The fourth season of the thrilling show was released on Netflix on April 3 and since then it has taken the internet by storm with people giving their verdicts about the new season.

ALSO READ | Netflix: Money Heist season 4: Is Berlin really dead in La Casa de Papel?

Aakash Chopra gives his review of Netflix show Money Heist

Now, former India cricketer-turned-commentator Aakash Chopra has given his views regarding the show. Aakash Chopra took to Twitter, where he reviewed the new season of Money Heist. Aakash Chopra posed the question, "Why does Money Heist need a fifth season?"

Aakash Chopra added that Seasons 1 and 2 were amazing but criticised the third season, calling it a drag. Aakash Chopra further lauded the fourth season for picking up the pace and asked why was a fifth season being made. He also wrote that the wait for the fifth season will be difficult.

ALSO READ | Netflix: 'Money Heist' season 4 has a 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai' connect that you can't miss; See here

Genuine question: why does #MoneyHeist need a fifth season? 🤷‍♂️🤦‍♂️ first two seasons were awesome—Third season was a drag...fourth picked up pace but why the fifth?? And more importantly....the wait for the fifth 🙈 @NetflixIndia — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) April 8, 2020

ALSO READ | Netflix: 'Money Heist' Season 4: Is Tokyo (Ursula Corbero) the only one left alive in the end?

Aakash Chopra explains the impact of IPL 2020 cancellation

Aakash Chopra recently took to Facebook where he uploaded a video stating a list of cricketers who will be impacted the most if the IPL 2020 gets cancelled amid the coronavirus lockdown this year. The former Indian cricketer listed five cricketers in his video, which includes the likes Rishabh Pant and Suresh Raina. Apart from Pant and Raina, he also named Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Krunal Pandya to cap off his list of five players.

ALSO READ | Coronavirus: Shafali Verma to focus on physical and mental fitness during India lockdown period: Report

IMAGE COURTESY: AAKASH CHOPRA TWITTER