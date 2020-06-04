Latest Marathi Show 'Gharat Basale Sare' To Feature Popular Puppets Ardhavat Rao, Awadabai

Maharashtra’s beloved puppets Ardhavat Rao and Awadabai are all set to entertain the audiences while being in lockdown. It has been reported that the puppets along with a few other characters will be seen making a television debut in the lockdown. The puppets will be a part of the latest Marathi show titled Gharat Basale Sare.

Latest Marathi show: Gharat Basale Sare

It has been reported that the show will feature fun conversations between the puppets. The latest Marathi show will reportedly also feature a love story of one of the characters titled Chotu Singh which will be one of the special attractions of the show.

The television channel that will premiere the show shared a video on their social media account. Ventriloquist Satyajit Ramdas Padhye will be a part of the show. He shared two new promos of the upcoming show. Check out the promo videos here.

The business head of the channel told a news daily that the channel has been entertaining the audience for the past two decades. However, due to the COVID-19 lockdown, the shooting of television shows has been suspended and the favourite shows of the audiences have been cancelled. But with Gharat Basale Sare, the channel is experimenting with its content. He also hopes that the audiences like the show.

Gharat Basale Sare is India’s first daily soap that features puppets. In the social media post, Satyajit Ramdas Padhye disclosed the cast and crew of the show. The show will be directed by Satyajit Ramdas Padhye, while it is written by Yogesh Shirsat. Puppets and their voices are given by Ramdas Padhye, Aparna Padhye and Satyajit Padhye. The camera work of the show is handled by Rujuta Padhye, Parikshit Padhye, while the puppets are designed by Ramdas Padhye and Satyajit Padhye.

Ramdas Padhye and his family members are popular puppet artists. The puppet Ardhavat Rao recently completed a century. The popular puppets Ardhavat Rao and Awadabai were a sensation in the 70s after their show Meri Bhi Suno on Doordarshan became popular. Gharat Basale Sare will premiere

next Wednesday, June 8, 2020, from Monday to Friday at 7 pm.

