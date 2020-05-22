How Are The 'Bigg Boss Marathi' Participants Spending Their Time In Lockdown?

Bigg Boss Marathi contestants have been spending their time in quarantine with their families. Bigg Boss Marathi stars have been sharing pictures and videos on their social media talking about how they are spending their time in the COVID-19 lockdown. The participants have been keeping their fans entertained by occasionally giving them an update about their day-to-day lives. Here is how Shiv Thakre, Veena Jagtap, Neha Shitole, and Heena Panchal are spending their time in quarantine.

Shiv Thakre’s Instagram

Bigg Boss Marathi winner Shiv Thakre on his social media revealed that he has been getting all the pampering from his mother and his grandmother. He posted a video saying that his mother and his grandmother are his world. He posted the video on his Instagram handle on the occassion of Mother’s day. The adorable video has received many likes and Shiv Thakre’s fans have showered the post with positive comments.

Veena Jagtap’s Instagram

Bigg Boss Marathi contestant Veena Jagtap on her social media demonstrated how to plant a tree. In the caption, she mentioned, ‘Planting Is Beautiful’, and even thanked her mother for her support towards the end of the post. The video posted on Veena Jagtap’s Instagram featured her and her mother sitting cross-legged trying their hand at gardening. Veena Jagtap’s fans have praised her in the comments of the video and mentioned that plants are very necessary for positivity.

Neha Shitole’s Instagram

Bigg Boss Marathi contestant Neha Shitole has been taking up social media challenges while being in lockdown. She took the ‘Me at 20’ challenge and posted a throwback picture of herself. The black and white headshot was taken as a part of her portfolio when she rebelled against her family and decided to persue her career in acting. On Neha Shitole’s Instagram, she mentioned, ‘My mother who actually never wanted an actress daughter finally gave up before my persistence and rebellion and paid for this portfolio.’

Neha Panchal’s Instagram

Bigg Boss Marathi contestant Neha Panchal shared an adorable picture with her puppy. The picture posted on Neha Panchal’s Instagram account is filled with sweet comments saying that both Heena and her puppy look very cute in the picture.

