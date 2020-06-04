Can Rasika Sunil Be A Perfect Daughter Of Ashok Saraf In 'Hum Paanch's' Marathi Remake?

Hum Paanch is one of the most popular Indian sitcoms of all times. The show started in the year 1995 and was instantly a hit among people of all age groups. The show became a huge success in the Indian television industry and it came to an end in 1999 after a four-year-long stint on television. The show had some of the quirkiest dialogues and witty characters.

Apart from that, the show’s title song was very popular too. During the current Coronavirus lockdown, the show is being aired again for the audience. The rerun of the show has garnered a huge viewership. The famous comedy show is definitely a success in India, but what if the show was made in Marathi for the regional audience? Here is a look at the Hum Paanch cast if the show ever gets a Marathi remake.

Ashok Saraf as Anand Mathur

The role of Anand Mathur was played by Ashok Saraf in the original show. No other actor can match his perfect comic timing in the Marathi version of the show. Therefore only he becomes the perfect actor to play this role.

Image Credits: A still from the show

Kishori Shahane as Bina Mathur

Bina Mathur is the second wife of Anand Mathur. The role was played by Shoma Anand in the original show. For the Marathi remake of Hum Paanch, Kishori Shahane becomes the ideal choice for the role.

Image Credits: A still from the show and Kishori Shahane Vij Instagram

Varsha Usgaonker as Anand’s first wife

The role of Anand’s first wife was a very challenging one as it is confined to only a photo frame. Priya Tendulkar had played the role in the show. If Hum Paanch is ever made in Marathi, Varsha Usgaonker becomes the perfect actor to portray this role.

Image Credits: Zee TV Instagram and Varsha Usgaonker Instagram

Kranti Redkar as Meenakshi

The role of Meenakshi is of the eldest sister in the show. She is hell-bent on making the world a better place for women. Kranti Redkar can play this role to perfection.

Image Credits: Vandana Pathak Instagram and Kranti Redkar Instagram

Spruha Joshi as Radhika

Radhika is the second eldest sister in the family. The intelligent and geeky sister was played by Vidya Balan in the show. In the Marathi version of Hum Paanch, Spruha Joshi can breathe life into this role.

Image Credits: Vidya Balan and Spruha Joshi Instagram

Rasika Sunil as Sweety

The character of Sweety was portrayed by Rakhi Vijan in the show. The character is the perfect example of a beauty that lacked intelligence. The glamorous Rasika Sunil can nail this role with her talent.

Image Credits: Rakhi Vijan and Rasika Sunil Instagram

Mrunmayee Deshpande as Kajal

Bhairavi Raichura had played the role of Kajal in Hum Paanch. Kajal is a tomboy who often finds herself involved in fights with goons. Mrinmayee Deshpande becomes the ideal actor to play Kajal in Marathi version of Hum Paanch.

Image Credits: In a still from the show and Mrunmayee Deshpande Instagram

Aarya Ambekar as Choti

Choti is the youngest sister of the lot who loves to gossip. Aarya Aambekar has the perfect looks to play this role. Her innocence and acting skills makes her the perfect fit for the role

Image Credits: Zee 5 Asia pacific and Aarya Aambekar Instagram

