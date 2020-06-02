Tejashree Pradhan's Best Marathi TV Shows That Made Her Audience's Favorite

Tejashree Pradhan is an actor who predominantly works in the Marathi film industry. The popular actor has been a part of several Marathi movies as well as TV shows. She made her debut in the Marathi movie industry with the film Zenda, in which she played a small role. She rose to fame after appearing in the film Ti Sadya Kay Karte, alongside actor Ankush Chaudhari. Tejashree Pradhan is well-known for her roles in Marathi serials. Here are some of her best Marathi serials:

Popular TV shows that Tejashree Pradhan has been a part of

Honar Sun Me Hya Gharchi

Honar Sun Me Hya Gharchi was one of Tejashree Pradhan's most popular Marathi Tv shows. She played the role of Janhavi in the show. The Tv show followed the story of a boy called Shrirang Gokhale who lives with 5 women who he treats the same as his mother. When Janhvi marries Shrirang, she is handed the responsibility of winning the hearts of these women. The first episode of Honar Sun Me Hya Gharchi aired in the 2013 and the final episode of the show was aired in 2016. Fans adored Tejashree Pradhan's character and showered her with love and praises.

Hya Gojirvayna Gharat

Hya Gojirvayna Gharat was a Marathi Tv show that used to air in the year 2006. The Tv show featured actors like Anand Abhyankar, Vandana Gupte, Girish Oak and Sai Tamhankar. It followed the story of the Pranjpe family. Tejashree Pradhan played a cameo role in one of the episodes on the show.

Lek Ladki Ya Gharchi

Lek Ladki Ya Gharchi is another popular TV show starring Tejashree Pradhan in one of the lead roles. The TV show followed the story of a rich girl, Laxmi, whose father wishes his daughter brings home a son-in-law and makes him stay with them. However, things change when destiny has other plans for her.

Agga Bai Sasubai

Agga Bai Sasubai is Tejashree Pradhan's most recent TV show. The TV show stars actors Girish Oak, Nivedita Joshi and Ashutosh Patki in the lead roles. Tejashree Pradhan plays the role on an understanding daughter-in-law in the TV show who marries off her widowed mother-in-law, making things better in her life.

