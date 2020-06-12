Latest Romantic Song: Pawan Singh's Heartbreak Number Trends High On YouTube

Pawan Singh's latest song, Koi Baat Nahi O Bewafa, has been creating waves of excitement amongst his fans. The latest romantic song has been trending high on YouTube. The music video features Madhhu Sharma and Pawan Singh. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Pawan Singh drops his latest romantic song

Pawan Singh, one of the popular Bhojpuri actor-singers, released his latest romantic song titled, Koi Baat Nahi O Bewafa. It released on June 8, 2020. The heartbreak number has been sung by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh. The music video was uploaded on YouTube and the romantic song has been receiving a stupendous response from the viewers.

Check out the latest romantic song featuring Pawan Singh

The latest romantic song is penned by Azad Singh and the dance moves are choreographed by Sanjay Kore. Produced by Rahul Ranjan, the music video is produced under the banner name, Global Music Junction Pvt Ltd. The music is composed by Azad Singh and Sanjan Mishra. The music video has garnered over a whopping 5.8 million views on YouTube in just a span of three days.

The music video has a run time of 03:26 and it features Pawan Singh and Maddhu Sharma sharing the screen. Among the major highlights of the song are the outfits worn by Pawan Singh and Maddhu Sharma and the scenic locations. Some scenes are shot alongside a road while some are filmed in the middle of a river.

Pawan Singh is one of the most popular Bhojpuri playback singers, who is known for his work as an actor. The artist has bagged several awards and accolades for his contributions to music and films. Considered to be one of the highest-paid actors in the Bhojpuri film industry, he kickstarted his career in acting with Rangli Chunariya Tohre Naam, which got released in the year 2004. His very first album released is titled Odhaniya Wali and he later went on to release albums like Kaanch Kasailli. His Lollypop Lagelu song gained massive attention across India and the party anthem is played at various events and functions. Pawan Singh even bagged International Bhojpuri Film Awards in the year 2016.

