Kareena Kapoor Khan's 'Heroine': Songs From The Film To Groove To At Home

Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen sharing screen space with Irrfan Khan in Homi Adajania's Angrezi Medium. She will next be seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha. Apart from her storyline, her movies, including Heroine, are widely known for its soundtracks. Heroine, directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Arjun Rampal, Randeep Hooda and Shahana Goswami in key roles. With all that said now, here are Kareena Kapoor Khan's songs from that one can groove to at home amid lockdown. Read on:

Heroine songs to groove to at home

Halkat Jawani

This song featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan from Heroine grabbed massive attention and the song has grabbed over 6 million views on YouTube. Her stunning dance and Ganesh Acharya's choreography received a stupendous response from critics and fans. The song is sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and the music is composed by popular musical duos, Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant. The music video features Kareena Kapoor Khan showcasing her well-toned physique in ghagra choli and saree. Watch Kareena Kapoor Khan in the popular raunchy number Halkat Jawaani from Heroine.

Main Heroine Hoon

This song has Karena Kapoor display a very confident, bold attitude. After Halkat Jawaani, the title track Main Heroine Hoon garnered huge attention from fans. The music video features Kareena Kapoor Khan dancing to energetic beats and not only is the soundtrack attention-grabbing but also evidently glitzy as it showcases Kareena Kapoor sporting some glittery outfits. The song is sung by Aditi Singh Sharma and the lyrics for the song have been penned by Sanjay Chhel. It is composed by Salim Merchant and Sulaiman Merchant. Watch the peppy number featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan right below. It has gained over 11 million views on YouTube.

Tujhpe Fida

This is yet another song from Heroine that is perfect to groove to at home amid the lockdown. Fans and critics found the song to be quite energetic. The song has a run time of 5 minutes and it is the only song that has the highest run time, with the others having a run time ranging between 3 to 4 minutes. The song is sung by Benny Dayal and Shraddha Pandit and the lyrics are penned by Neelesh Misra. The popular music director duos Salim and Sulaiman Merchant have composed the song. The duo are highly praised for their works in the popular flick, Fashion, also directed by Madhur Bhandarkar.

