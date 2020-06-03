Aadesh Bandekar's 'Home Minister' To Be Filmed From Home? Read Details

Aadesh Bandekar's Home Minister is now gearing up for their fresh episodes and fans are all excited to watch the new episodes of the show. However, the way the show is going to be filmed is very interesting. Aadesh Bandekar will soon be seen hosting the show all the way from his home. Read on to know more details.

Aadesh Bandekar to host the show 'Home Minister' from his home

Amid the COVID-19 lockdown, several old episodes and re-telecasting of some of the most popular shows were shown to the viewers to keep them entertained. Reportedly, the shows have been given permission to continue with their shoots by following a set of guidelines and all the television channels seem to be gearing up to shoot new episodes of their respective tv shows. Aadesh Bandekar's Home Minister seems to have taken the notch even higher as the show would be hosted in way that would seem interesting.

If the reports are to be believed, the selected housewives as contestants of the tv show will not get the opportunity to participate in the game of Paithani without even going outdoors. The contestants will now get a chance to participate in the game from their respective homes. With an update to the existing title, the new segment will be title Home Minister 'Gharchya Ghari' segment.

According to the reports, Aadesh Bandekar, the tv show host, will be remotely interacting with the selected housewives as participants from his home. Reportedly, in the upcoming fresh episodes, the viewers will get to see some of the most interesting tasks along with fun games with aims to test how their husbands lend their hands in the daily chores at home. Aadesh Bandekar is all geared up to shoot for the upcoming episodes in the Gharchya Ghari format.

Aadesh Bandekar's Home Minister has received widespread appreciation and enjoys a massive fan following. Home Minister has managed to successfully complete almost 15 years. The game of Paithani that bags the winner the saree is one of the major highlights of the show as the saree is considered to be the pride of the state of Maharashtra.

On the professional front, Aadesh Bandekar was last seen hosting yet another popular show Zing Zing Zingaat that airs on Zee Marathi. The show showcases singing skills and also revolves around Antakshari. Fans are excited to watch their favourite tv show, Home Minister hosted by Aadesh Bandekar in the new segment.

