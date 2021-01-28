Tanushree Dutta Flaunts Her 'no Make-up Look', Calls It 'post Meditation Glow'

On Wednesday night, Tanushree Dutta took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself right after her meditation session. She flaunted her no make-up look and wrote, "Post meditation glow! My true face #grace #nomakeup." She donned a white Kurti and also wore a dupatta on her head. This is not the first time when the actor shared her close-up pic. As soon as Tanushree Dutta's no make-up look pic was up on the internet, a user wrote, "Woow !! Looking cute," whereas another fan penned, "Pure soul." A bunch of her fans also opined that it's always better without makeup. Take a look at her post here.

On the occasion of Republic Day, Tanushree shared photos of herself in a blue saree. She teamed her outfit with a black blouse and wore dainty accessories. "The whole nine yards...suits me doesn't it?? Who needs size zero if u can drape it and shape it. India Rox!! @ 26th January #happyrepublicday," she wrote while sharing her pic. The actor is quite active on Instagram and often shares glimpses of her whereabouts. Last year, she was inactive on Twitter. However, in October she shared a statement and wrote that she was back on the micro-blogging platform.

"Hey, y'all. I'm back on Twitter again. Please follow for all the updates on my mind space and more. I'm still figuring how to operate this platform yo! And will put in a request for verification soon once I see how it goes and if I'm enjoying being on Twitter. New digital space for me so treading slow, so here it is on popular request.#Twitter," she wrote while sharing the news with fans.

Tanushree dipped her toes in Bollywood with her role in the movie, Aashiq Banaya Aapne. Ever since then, she has been a part of several outings. She appeared in films like Veerabhadra, Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets, Bhagam Bhag, Raqeeb: Rivals in Love, Good Boy, Bad Boy, and others. Dutta was last seen in the movie, Apartment, which released in 2010 and has been away from the celluloid since then.

