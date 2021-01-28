Nikki Bella Confirms Being In 'Couple Therapy' With Artem Chigvintsev For His 'tone'

Retired wrestler and American TV personality Nikki Bella on the latest episode of Kaitlyn Bristowe’s podcast, Off the Vine, was seen being candid about her relationship with fiance Artem Chigvintsev. During the interaction, the 'Total Divas' star made a shocking revelation of being in couple therapy. Nikki Belle and the Dancing With Stars pro dance Artem Chigvintsev share a 5-month-old son.

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev in couple therapy

On the podcast, Bella said that when Chigvintsev gets ‘really stressed’, he doesn’t ‘realise his tone’. “We’re actually in therapy for this”, added Bella. After the revelation was made, host Bristowe also unveiled that she clashed with Artem during their partnership on the season 29 of Dancing With The Stars.

For the unversed, even Bella and Artem partnered together for the show in its 25th season. Talking about the same, Bristowe asked during their stint together, if the duo always had a ‘flirty thing’ going on.

ALSO READ| What Happened To The Bella Twins Mom? Details About Kathy Laurinaitis' Surgery

Bella explained that Artem was ‘super strict’ when it came to their dance rehearsals. Recalling one incident, Bella added how once Artem made fun of her jiving skills which pissed Bella to the core. She left the scene stating that celebrities like Beyonce and J.Lo don’t jive. After walking out and getting in her car, Bella called her then-boyfriend John Cena to express that she felt like quitting the show just because she could stand Artem for one bit.

ALSO READ| John Cena Reached Out To Nikki Bella And Brie Bella After They Gave Birth To Their Kids

After listening to the story, Bristowe confirmed that she feels relieved. "Okay, I'm glad because I was, like, maybe he just didn't like me at all as a person," said the host sharing her similar experience. Nikki Bella and WWE fame John Cena began dating each other back in 2012. However, just as the duo was set to marry in 201, the couple called off their engagement.

ALSO READ| Nikki Bella And Brie Bella Reveal The Names Of Their Newborn Sons

Bella’s path crossed with Chigvinstev in 2017 on Dancing With The Stars. The duo reconnected with each other post Bella’s breakup and made their relationship official in July 2019. Bella and Artem got engaged during a romantic trip to France that November.

ALSO READ| Nikki Bella And Brie Bella's Sons' Buddy And Mateo Have A Special Bond Within A Few Months

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.