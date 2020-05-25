Lavanya Tripathi On Post-lockdown Shooting: 'Will Avoid On-screen Intimacy, Stay Safe'

Recently, Telugu actor Lavanya Tripathi talked about her post-lockdown shooting plans and also revealed that she would not perform any intimate scene. In an interview with a leading news portal, the actor also explained that she is worried for the safety of her staff. Read on to know more about her upcoming projects.

READ | Nikhil Siddhartha Talks About Marriage To Dr Pallavi Varma, Says 'I'm On Cloud Nine'

Lavanya Tripathi to avoid intimate scenes

Interestingly, when Lavanya Tripathi was asked whether she will be ready to shoot intimate scenes post lockdown, the Bhale Bhale Magadivoy actor replied that she would try to avoid such scenes as much as possible. Elaborating about the same, she added that she would do whatever it will take to keep herself and her staff safe in these times of a global pandemic. For the unversed, it is reported that Telangana Chief Minister KCR has given his nod to start film shootings from the month of June 2020. Expressing her excitement to start the shooting soon, Lavanya added that it will be a different experience shooting for the film in the post-lockdown scenario. But the team will follow the guidelines of the government, she added.

READ | Nikhil Siddhartha And Pallavi Varma To Get Married On May 14 Amid Lockdown?

Apart from this, on Saturday, that is May 23, 2020, she conducted a video workshop with the debutant director Koushik Pegallapati and co-star Karthikeya, best known for working in Rx 100. Lavanya Tripathi shared pictures of the front page of the script and revealed that she was brushing up on it ‘in-between breaks’. Later, director Koushik also shared a screenshot of himself, Kartikeya and Lavanya, writing, “Three of us in work mode. @actorkartikeya @itsmelavanya #ckc #teamwork.”

READ | Hyderabad Doctor's Murder: Yami Gautam, Kajal Aggarwal, Keerthy Suresh, Others 'furious'

What's next in the kitty?

On the professional front, she was last seen in investigative thriller drama Arjun Suravaram, in which she shared the screen space with Nikhil Siddharth. She will be next seen in a comedic role in the dark comedy Chaavu Kaburu Challaga. Meanwhile, she is gearing up for her upcoming sports-drama, which will also star Sundeep Kishan in the lead.

Reportedly, A1 Express is currently in the post-production stage and the makers will soon announce its release details. In another interview, Lavanya revealed that she learned to play hockey under the hot sun without makeup for hours. The 29-year-old actor kick-started her career with Andala Rakshasi and went on to star in hit films such as Bhale Bhale Magadivoy, Soggade Chinni Nayana, Srirasthu Subhamasthu and Arjun Suravaram.

READ | Arjun Suravaram: The Trailer Of The Nikhil-Lavanya Starrer To Release In November

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.