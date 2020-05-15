Nikhil Siddhartha Talks About Marriage To Dr Pallavi Varma, Says 'I'm On Cloud Nine'

Actor Nikhil Siddhartha, who was in a long-term relationship with Dr Pallavi Varma, entered into wedlock on Thursday. In a recent media interview, the Kirrak Party actor talked about his wedding and more. He revealed that he has been on cloud nine since he got to tie the knot with the love of his life. He further expressed gratitude towards everyone for sending him wishes and also exclaimed that he is happy to be part of the married men's club.

Nikhil Siddhartha tied the knot in a low-key ceremony at his farmhouse in Shamirpet, Hyderabad. In an old interview, the actor had expressed that being together is more important than a big wedding. Nikhil Siddhartha and Dr Pallavi looked stunning in their matching wedding attire. Here are some pictures of the newly-wed from their special day. Have a look at them.

Nikhil Siddhartha wedding pictures:

On the work front, Nikhil Siddhartha was last seen in Arjun Suravaranam. The movie, starring Nikhil Siddhartha and Lavanya Tripathi, narrates the tale of an investigative journalist, who falls into the trap of a menacing man. The T. Santosh directorial is the official remake of the Tamil movie Kanithan. The Nikhil Siddhartha and Lavanya Tripathi starrer managed to set the cash registers ringing.

Meanwhile, Nikhil Siddhartha is expected to join the sets of Karthikeya 2 soon after the lockdown ends. Karthikeya 2 is the sequel to Siddhartha's 2014 hit movie. The upcomer will reportedly be directed Chandu Mondeti, who directed the original film too. Reports reveal that the movie will go on floors soon in Tirupathi. The Nikhil Siddhartha starrer is bankrolled by People Media Factory. Recently, the makers of the upcomer released the first look video, amping up the expectations of the audiences.

