Nikhil Siddhartha And Pallavi Varma To Get Married On May 14 Amid Lockdown?

Owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, many weddings across the country have been postponed due to the nationwide lockdown. Tollywood actor Nikhil Siddhartha is also one among the many whose wedding has been impacted by the Coronavirus outbreak. Nikhil got engaged to his lady love Dr Pallavi Varma this year on February 1.

While amid the lockdown, a Tollywood producer, tied the knot in a simple wedding at a temple in Nizamabad, it is reported that Nikhil Siddhartha might also follow his footsteps and get married to Pallavi by adhering to the norms of social distancing.

Nikhil Siddhartha and Pallavi Varma to tie the knot tomorrow?

According to the reports of an online portal, Tollywood star Nikhil Siddhartha was to get wedded to his fiance, Dr Pallavi Varma in a grand wedding last month. But, due to the nationwide lockdown imposed by the government of India, the duo was not permitted to host a big wedding ceremony.

Therefore, they cancelled their wedding. However, with restrictions being likely to continue for several months, the lovebirds have reportedly resorted to a simple wedding at their farmhouse, situated in Hyderabad tomorrow, i.e. May 14, 2020.

It was also reported that Nikhil wanted to postpone his wedding yet again but he later changed his mind after the wedding of Dil Raju took place under such difficult circumstances. However, the wedding will take place with the attendance of family members and close friends only.

According to the government guidelines, the guest list if should not cross 50 individuals and all of them need to follow the norms of social distancing at all times.

Check out some adorable photos of the celebrity couple below:

On the work front, Nikhil Siddhartha was last seen in 2019's action-thriller titled Arjun Suravaram. The Telugu film is helmed by T. Santhosh and alongside Nikhil, starred Lavanya Tripathi in the lead role. However, the actor will next be seen in the sequel of the hit Telegu film Karthikeya, titled Karthikeya 2 which is a mystery-thriller. The film is expected to release at the box office in December this year.

