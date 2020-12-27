Lijo Jose Pellissery And Indrajith Sukumaran's Most Memorable Collaborations

Indrajith Sukumaran and Lijo Jose Pellissery are set to work together in the movie Disco. The duo has earlier worked together in the movies Nayakan, which was also Lijo's directorial debut, and a few more. Read further ahead to know all about the movies Lijo Jose Pellissery has directed that feature Indrajith Sukumaran:

Indrajith Sukumaran and Lijo Jose Pellissery movies

Nayakan

Nayakan was a 2010 crime film, directed by Pellisery with its story by PS Rafeeq. The movie stars Indrajith Sukumaran, Thilakan, Jagathy Sreekumar, Dhanya Mary Varghese and Siddique. The plot is about a Kathakali artist getting involved with the underworld in order to take revenge from those who killed his family.

Double Barrel

This is a 2015 Gangster spoof which was written as well as helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery. Its ensemble cast features Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Arya, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sunny Wayne, Swathi Reddy, Isha Sharvani, Parvathi Menon, Rachana Narayanankutty and Asif Ali. The project was bankrolled under the August Cinema banner by Prithviraj, Santhosh Sivan, Arya and Shaji Nadesan with its music composed by Prashant Pillai and cinematography by Abinandhan Ramanujam.

Amen

Amen was Lijo’s third directorial project. It was a rom-com musical satire and had its story written by PS Rafeeque. The cast of the movie was led by Fahadh Faasil, Indrajith Sukumaran, Kalabhavan Mani, Swathi Reddy, Rachana Narayanankutty and Natasha Sahgal in lead roles. Its music and background score were composed by Prashant Pillai.

City of God

City of God was a crime thriller written by Babu Janardhan with Pellissery at the helm. The movie stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Rajeev Pillai, Rohini Raghuvaran, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Rima Kallingal and Swetha Menon. Its plot is about two Tamil migrant workers and a gang of land mafia criminals in the city of Cochin.

The film chose the hyperlink cinema format for its narrative structure which was first used by Satyajit Ray in his 1962 movie Kangchenjunga. The movie shares no similarities with the 2002 Brazilian film of the same name, except that they have the same narrative structure. It was later released dubbed in Hindi titled the same.

Promo Courtesy: Lijo_Jose_Pellissery_FC and Indrajith Sukumaran's Instagram.

