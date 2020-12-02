 Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Jallikattu' Gets Into Oscars; Movies By Him That You Should Watch

Director Lijo Jose Pellissery is making headlines since his movie Jallikattu got selected as the Indian entry for the International Feature Film category at the Oscars 2021. The director has helmed several other projects in the last decade that have been loved by the audiences. Take a look at the list of movies by him, that you should add to your watch-list.

Lijo Jose Pellissery directed hits you should watch

City of God

City of God is a crime thriller, which was directed by Pellissery and written by Babu Janardhan with Anitha Anil Mathew producing it. The story revolves around the migrant workers of Tamil Nadu and a group of land mafia criminals in the city of Kochi, Kerala in India. The star cast includes It stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Indrajith Sukumaran, Rajeev Pillai, Rohini Raghuvaran, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Rima Kallingal and Swetha Menon.

The movie used a hyperlink cinema format as the narrative structure which was used by Satyajit Ray in his 1962 film, Kanchenjunga. The movie is not a remake or has many resemblances with the Brazilin movie of the same name, that released in the year 2002. However, both the movies had a non-linear narrative structure.

Amen

Amen was 2013, film written by PS Rafeeque and was a romantic comedy musical satire film. Directed by Lijo, it was produced by Fareed Khan. The cast of the movie included stars Fahadh Faasil, Indrajith Sukumaran, Kalabhavan Mani, Swathi Reddy, Rachana Narayanankutty and Natasha Sahgal in focal roles. The film had music composed by Prashant Pillai, with its lyrics written by Kavalam Narayana Panicker and P.S. Rafeeque. The plot is based on the events that take place at the picturesque Kuttanandan village post the arrival of a young priest Vincent Vattolli.

Angamaly Diaries

An action-thriller directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and written by Chemban Vinod Jose, with Vijay Babu as the producer, his first sole production under Friday Film House. The lead roles were played by Antony Varghese, Anna Rajan, Kichu Tellus, Ullas Jose Chemban, Vineeth Vishwam, Bitto Davis, Tito Wilson, Sarath Kumar, and Sinoj Varghese, while the movie introduced a total of 86 debutante actors. Angamaly Diaries hit the theatres on March 2, 2017 followed by critical acclaim and was a huge commercial success.

Ee Ma Yau

Ee. Ma. Yau which is short for Eesho Mariyam Yauseppu meaning Jesus Mary Joseph is a 2018 satire film helmed by Pellissery. It was written by PF Mathews and produced by Aashiq Abu and Rajesh George Kulangara. The cast included Vinayakan, Chemban Vinod Jose, Pauly Valsan, Bitto Davis, Kainakary Thangaraj, Dileesh Pothan and Arya Salim in focal roles. The movie made it to theatres on May 4, 2018.

Also, another movie to look out for by Lijo Jose Pellissery is Churuli which is set to release in the ongoing year. The film is also co-produced by the director and is a Sci-Fi that will star Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinay Forrt and Joju George in pivotal roles.

