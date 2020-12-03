If You Loved Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Jallikattu', Here Are Similar Movies You Will Love

Helmed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, Jallikattu revolves around one of the famous South Indian tradition of the same name. The premise of Jallikattu depicts the life of a bull which escapes from a slaughterhouse in a remote village. The entire neighbourhood assembles to hunt down the berserker bull leading to a series of ecstatic violence.

If you loved watching the film, and are looking for similar movies like Jallikattu, then here we have listed down a few other socio-drama movies that showcase brutal reality and old Indian traditions.

Movies like Jallikattu:

Khap

Just how Jallikattu shed light on the tradition surrounding animal brutality, Khap is a socio-political drama movie loosely based on the Manoj-Babli honour killing case and the Khap Panchayats in villages of Haryana, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh, Starring Yuvika Chaudhary, Om Puri and Govind Namdeo in the lead roles, the plot of the film revolves around the life of a Human Rights Department officer who investigates a case from his native village. The case which is registered as an apparent suicide appears to be a murder to him.

Article 15

Helmed by Anubhav Sinha, Article 15 is another socio-crime drama that showcases the brutal truth of caste discrimination in India. The film deals with Article 15 of the Constitution of India, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, gender and place of birth. While the movie isn’t based on one specific event, the film is inspired by true events including the 2014 Badaun gang-rape allegations and 2016 Una flogging incident. Ayushmann Khurrana is seen as an upright city-bred officer who launches an attack against the caste system that still exists in rural India.

Samar

Released in 1999, Samar is based on a real-life story of a Madhya Pradesh village, where a farmer has committed the crime of entering the village temple, for which he was publicly humiliated. Directed by Shyam Benegal, the larger theme of the film is centred on India’s caste system. The film was adapted from the book titled Unheard Voices: Stories of Forgotten Lives by Harsh Mander.

Haathi Mere Saathi

Just how Jallikattu evokes love for animals in movie-goers, Haathi Mere Saathi is another drama movie in which the central character is an animal. Starring Rajesh Khanna and Tanuja, the plot of the film essays the life of Raju who becomes very attached to his four elephants after they saved his life. However, his wife fears for her child and orders him that he must choose between the animals and his family.

