Did You Know Lijo Jose Pellissery's First Movie Was Flop Despite Positive Reviews?

Malayalam film Jallikattu, directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, is India's official entry for the 93rd Academy Awards, as revealed on Wednesday, November 25. The movie, starring Antony Varghese, Chemban Jose Vinod, Sabumon Abdusamad, and Santhy Balachandran in the lead, beat 26 films to become India's official entry to the Oscars. Although Lijo Jose Pellissery's Jallikattu brought him to the limelight, not many know that the director's first movie with Indrajith Sukumaran tanked at the box office despite receiving positive reviews from the critics.

Details of Lijo Jose Pellissery's first movie

Lijo Jose Pellissery made his directorial debut with the Malayalam movie Nayakan. The movie, starring Indrajith Sukumaran, Thilakan, Siddique, and Jagathi Sreekumar in the lead, narrates the tale of an artist who avenges the death of his family members. The film was appreciated by the critics, but failed to impress the audiences because of its dark and gritty theme.

Although Lijo Jose Pellissery's first movie tanked at the box office, he gained prominence with Fahadh Faasil and Swathi Reddy starrer Amen (2013). After Amen's success, Lijo Jose Pellissery delivered back-to-back hits with Angamaly Diaries (2017), R.I.P (2018), and most recently Jallikattu (2019). Interestingly, Lijo Jose Pellissery has received the Kerala State Award for his previous two releases- R.I.P and Jallikattu.

Lijo Jose Pellissery's movies

Lijo Jose Pellissery started his directorial career as an assistant director. He reportedly worked under popular cinematographer-director, Manoj Pillai. Lijo's first Malayalam feature film, Nayakan, released in 2010. In his decade long career, Lijo has helmed movies that have managed to impress the critics and audiences. He is also a recipient of several awards, including two Kerala State Awards.

Lijo Jose Pellissery has an array of movies at different stages of production. He has Churuli with Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinay Forrt, and Joju George. Thereafter, Lijo Jose Pellissery has A and Disco with Indrajith and Chemban Vinod Jose in the lead. Besides the upcomer, Lijo Jose Pellissery is reported to helm a project with Prithviraj and Indrajith in the lead. Lijo worked with the brothers last in Doubel Barrel (2015). Reportedly, the Prithviraj and Indrajith starrer is titled Anti Christ.

