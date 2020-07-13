Lijo Jose Pellissery's 'Churuli's New Poster Out; Chemban's Deceptive Look Is Intriguing

Lijo Jose Pellissery's forthcoming movie Churuli's new poster was released by leading man Chemban Vinod Jose on Sunday on his social media page. The poster featuring Chemban Vinod Jose creates deception with its intriguing visuals, which has trees, animals, and a mise-en-scene that arouses mystique. A few weeks ago, Lijo Jose Pellissery released the trailer of the film, amping up the expectations of the moviegoers.

Check out Churuli's poster:

Churuli, starring Chemban Vinod Jose, Vinay Forrt, and Joju George, also features an array of theatre artists and debutant actors in prominent roles. The Lijo Jose Pellissery-directorial narrates the tale of a group of men, who enter a forest in search of Mayiladumparambil Joy, and as time passes, the men lose track of time and place. Churuli is produced by Lijo Jose Pellissery and Chemban Vinod Jose under the banner of Movie Monastery and Chembosky Motion Pictures.

The trailer of Lijo Jose Pellissery's Churuli:

Churuli crew details

The story of Churuli is written by Vinoy Thomas. Meanwhile, the screenplay is developed by S Haressh, with whom Lijo Jose Pellissery is collaborating after Jallikkattu. Madhu Neelakandan did the camera work, while the film was edited by Deepu Joseph. Churuli's music is composed by Sreerag Saji. The release date of the Lijo Jose Pellissery is not yet revealed. However, there is strong buzz is that the Lijo Jose Pellissery-directorial will head for a direct OTT release.

Lijo Jose Pellissery's forthcoming movies

Besides Churuli, Lijo Jose Pellissery has multiple films at different stages of production. Lijo Jose Pellissery is reported to helm a project with Prithviraj and Indrajith in the lead. Lijo worked with the brothers last in Doubel Barrel (2015). Reportedly, the Prithviraj and Indrajith starrer is titled Anti Christ.

Apart from the above-mentioned film, Lijo Jose Pellissery also has Disco with Indrajith and Chemban Vinod Jose in the lead. Thereafter, Lijo Jose Pellissery has A. Recently, Lijo Jose Pellissery announced the movie's title with a bold poster on his social media. Sharing the first poster of the upcoming flick, Lijo Jose Pellissery wrote: "Rolling from July 1st." (sic) The maker is yet to reveal the cast and crew of the film.

