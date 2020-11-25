Lijo Jose Pellissery's Net Worth Details As 'Jallikattu' Becomes India's Entry For Oscars

Lijo Jose Pellissery is best known for his legendary directorial film, Jallikattu which had received immense appreciation from fans and critics alike when it was released last year. The film is India’s entry for the foreign-language film Oscar category and fans of the film are elated with the news. Let us take a look at Lijo’s net worth as his film goes to the Oscars.

Lijo Jose Pellissery's net worth Net worth

According to Celebsagewiki.com, Lijo Jose Pellissery net worth is between $ 1 million and $ 5 million. When converted to INR, Lijo’s net worth stands between Rs 7 crores to Rs 37 crores.

Source of income and Lijo Jose Pellissery movies

Lijo Jose Pellissery is an Indian film director, producer and actor. He started his career in the film industry by directing Nayakan in the year 2010. He has dipped his toes in acting as well and portrayed a supporting role in Nayankan. He has also produced films like Double Barre, Thamaasha, Jallikkattu, Churuli and Swathanthryam Ardharathriyil.

Read Also | 'High Time The Truth Came Out': Govinda After Krushna Abhishek's 'defamatory' Comments

Read Also | Payal Ghosh Poses Question On 'credentials' Of Actors Amid Ongoing Drug Probe

Awards

Lijo has received numerous awards throughout his career for his work in the film industry. He won his first award as the Best Director for film, Amen in the year 2013. He went on to receive several other awards for films like Ee.Ma.Yau, Angamaly Diaries and Jallikattu.

Jallikattu nominated

JalliKattu has been sent by India for the Oscar category in a foreign-language film.

Jallikattu details

Directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery, the film is India’s entry for the Oscars. The movie stars Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose and Sabumon Abdusamad. The film released on September 6th and earned over Rs 20 crores when it was made under Rs 3 crores.

The plot of the film revolves around a buffalo butcher whom the entire village depends on for fresh meat. However, one day, on a regular ritual of buffalo slaughter goes haywire when the animals break lose and create a havoc in the village. The film shows how the people in the village deal with the problem and change their plans regarding the same.

Here's the movie trailer

Read Also | Milind Soman Replies To Fan Who Asks Him To Recreate Beach Running Picture In Cold Weather

Disclaimer: The above information about Lijo Jose Pellissery's net worth is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Read Also | Australia's Platypus Habitat Declines By 22 Percent Over 30 Years: Study

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.