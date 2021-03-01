Love Story Movie's Saranga Dariya Sees Sai Pallavi In Actor's Most Natural Dancing Element

Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya film Love Story is one of the most anticipated Telugu films of 2021 and its new song Saranga Dariya has been adding to the hype. The musical piece has been sung by Mangli while the quirky lyrics have been penned by Suddala Ashok Teja. The song has already gone viral amongst the netizens as they are loving the strong combination of the catchy tune and Sai Pallavi’s dancing skills. The makers of Love Story have also made it official that the film will hit the theatres on April 16, 2021.

Saranga Dariya song review

Saranga Dariya is the new upbeat number from the film Love Story, which was released on the internet by Aditya Music on February 28, 2021. The song video is a mix of various elements including bloopers, movie scenes, and behind-the-scenes clippings. The partially lyrical music video showcases Sai Pallavi dancing at a pre-wedding ceremony with a bunch of women and her energy effortlessly carries the song well. Saranga Dariya from Love Story brings out the enthusiasm in the listener as Mangli has done a commendable job with her heavy tone, vocals, and clear words. The song constantly runs at a quick pace and has the ability to keep the listener swaying and enthusiastic throughout the piece.

The upbeat folk music by Pawan CH is the main takeaway from the song. It beautifully embraces culture and reflects on the storyline and the theme well. This traditional touch will make Saranga Dariya the next big wedding song, mainly in the south. The choreography by Sekhar VJ needs a special mention as it is a delight for the viewers. Sai Pallavi seems to be enjoying the routine wholeheartedly while she oozes out confidence and grace in every frame. Her bright smile and unmatchable energy have proven to be a hit among the masses in the past and the same can be expected from this new Love Story song, Saranga Dariya.

Love Story is an upcoming romantic drama film that has been scheduled for April 2021. The film is being directed by Sekhar Kammmula and stars Naga Chaitanya in the lead role. Sai Pallavi plays the female lead in the film.

