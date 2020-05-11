Samantha Akkineni's Throwback Grand Adventure Post With Naga Chaitanya

Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya have been practising social distancing protocols; however, the couple seems to miss their outings. In a recent post, Samantha Akkineni posted a picture where she and her husband can be seen heading out for a trip with their pet. The couple posed happily in the car as they were getting ready to set out on a trip.

Samantha's throwback post with Naga Chaitanya

In the post, Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya can be seen getting ready to head out on a trip along with their pet. Samantha Akkineni shared this picture mentioning that they are setting out on a trip. However, the actor added the word ‘almost’ thus signifying it is a throwback post. Due to the lockdown, several travel restrictions have been imposed which do not allow people to travel without a valid reason. This has caused many people to miss their adventures and their road trips as well.

Similarly, it seems like south superstars Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are also missing their fun-filled trips. The couple is spending the lockdown together and often keep their fans posted about their latest happenings in their home. Further on, several fans related to the post shared by Samantha Akkineni and mentioned that they too miss the outings and the fun they used to have. However, due to the circumstances, one is required to follow the restrictions. Several south superstars have come up with creative ways to spend their time in lockdown and are thus entertaining their fans through these tough times. On the work front, Samantha will be seen next in Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kadhal which is expected to get a September release according to an entertainment portal. Naga Chaitanya too will be seen in a film titled Love Story, according to an entertainment portal.

