Elizabeth Chambers Reacts To Ex-husband Armie Hammer's Cannibalism Controversy

Armie Hammer’s ex-wife Elizabeth Chambers has finally opened up about the controversy that has been going on around her ex-husband regarding his controversial DMs on social media platforms. Chambers has commented on a post shared by JustJared on Instagram, which uses Armie Hammer’s name in a twisted way for a movie that he isn’t even a part of. Read along to know more about the incident.

Elizabeth Chamber’s comments on Armie Hammer controversy

Just Jared recently reported the making of a film by director Luca Guadagnino and starring Timothée Chalamet, both of who have worked with Armie Hammer in a movie Call Me By Your Name. The Instagram page added Hammer’s name in the news just because the movie’s plot and Armie’s controversy are both premised around Cannibalism. They penned in the caption, “Armie Hammer’s director and co-star from “Call Me By Your Name” (Luca Guadagnino and Timothee Chalamet) are teaming up for a... cannibal love story movie. (He’s not involved, just FYI)”.

Elizabeth Chambers took to the comments under the post and expressed disapproval with just two words and wrote, “No.Words.”. This was captured in a screenshot by the Instagram account Comments by Celebs. The comment went on to receive quite a lot of attention and has over 3k likes as of now.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the upcoming Timothee Chalamet starrer film will be titled Bones & All. It will revolve around the life of a woman who goes off on a trip across the country to look for her father who she has never met earlier, so as to find out why she has the urge to kill and eat anyone that loves her”.

The controversy around Hammer erupted after a series of direct messages, allegedly from the actor’s handles went viral from an account named House of Effie on Instagram. The messages include Armie allegedly expressing various sexual and cannibalistic fantasies to strangers. Post this, the actor has walked out of two projects including Shotgun Wedding and series The Offer, however, the messages have not been addressed or accepted by him.

