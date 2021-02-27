Love Story Movie's Latest Song Saranga Dariya's Teaser Is Here! Read On To Find Out More

After the positive reception of the Lovestory number 'Nee Chithram Choosi', the makers of Lovestory have released a teaser for their latest song, 'Saringa Dariya'. It is the third number from the movie to be released after 'Nee Chitram Choosi' and 'Ay Pilla'. Aditya Music's YouTube page had released the teaser on February 26, 2021. Read on to know more about the Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya starrer film and song right here!

About 'Saranga Dariya'

Sarianga Dariya is composed by Pawan CH, who happens to score all the soundtracks for the movie. Pawan is a student of the A.R. Rahman institute KM Music Conservatory, and Lovestory marks his debut in feature films. The song is written by Suddala Ashok Teja, while Mangli happens to lend his voice to the song. Samantha Akkineni will release the full version of the latest number for Naga Chaitanya's new movie on February 28th, at 10:08 AM. The dance number has been choreographed by Sekhar V.J. The song also happens to be Sai Pallavi's most favourite song, according to a recent tweet that she made while releasing the teaser on her Twitter handle

Saranga Dariya teaser reactions

The teaser for the latest song of Sai Pallavi's new movie was released on February 26, 2021. The teaser has created a lot of buzz amongst the netizens who have showered it with much love. The song already has close to 90K likes and 2K comments on YouTube. After the positive reception that the previous two tracks got, the hopes are very high with the third number too! On Twitter, the teaser has gotten over a thousand retweets in just 24 hours!

About Lovestory

Lovestory is Sekhar Kammula's next project after the successful movie 'Fidaa'. Lovestory movie's release date has been decided as April 16, 2021, after a lot of delays due to the pandemic. Lovestory stars Naga Chaitanya as Revanth and Sai Pallavi as Mounica. Lovestory's cast also includes Devayani, Rao Ramesh, Posani Krishna Murali, Rajeev Kanakala, and Thagubothu Ramesh, amongst many others. The Sekhar Kammula directorial project produced by Amigos Creations and Sree Venkateswara Cinemas is eagerly awaited amongst the viewers ever since it was announced.

Given all the previous tracks that have been released from Lovestory, it is understood why the teaser for 'Saranga Dariya' has created a stir amongst people who are eagerly awaiting this film.

